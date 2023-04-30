Back by popular demand for a 10th year, we asked members of the high school Class of 2023 in the first installment of a Sunday miniseries: What are the top three items on your 10-year bucket list?
ALLISON MELVIN, DeLand-Weldon
1. I would like to become a veterinarian and help animals that don’t have an advocate. Helping animals who have no one else to care for them, particularly strays and drop-offs, would be a very rewarding experience in my life. I would also like to foster animals, specifically elders and medical cases, and give them love instead of them being in cages.
2. I want to travel the country and other parts of the world, hiking mountains and trails to see the beautiful sights the world has to offer. Iceland is a big interest of mine, with its beautiful views and welcoming society. I want to pick up more hobbies, like painting, reading, sewing and gardening.
3. Lastly, I want to surround myself with beautiful things that are a result of my own work.
KATHERINE KITTELL, Danville
1. Become a graduate of the University of Michigan’s LSA Honors Program with degrees in neuroscience and psychology. Then, I want to get my Ph.D. in psychology.
2. I want to have two research projects published. First, I will research the effects of adverse childhood experiences, socioeconomic status and genetics on chronic inflammation. Secondly, I will research how stereotyping, prejudice and isolation between socioeconomic groups can perpetuate traumatic events in underprivileged populations and increase their severity.
3. I want to see every state in America and visit Europe, then create a photo album marking my favorite places in each state/country.
KATHERINE POWERS, Urbana
1. Graduate from college. I am going to UIUC and I am excited to spend four years learning as much as I can. I hope that college will be both difficult and rewarding, as I look forward to growing as both a person and a student.
2. Backpack the Appalachian Trail. Nature is perhaps the most important resource that we must conserve, and I love to spend as much time as I can exploring the outdoors and experiencing the natural world. Throughout my life, I have heard of people taking time out of their lives to backpack through the mountains and live outside as they go. This seems like an amazing experience that I hope to have myself.
3. Go to a new country. Learning about other cultures and experiencing other ways of living are amazing ways to broaden our perspectives and appreciate this beautiful world. There are many spectacular opportunities in other places, and I would like to experience them all.
MIA HAUSMANN, Tuscola
1. Visit the Grand Canyon to witness its magnificence in person. I hope to experience a sunset that will capture all of the vibrant colors.
2. I plan to become a radiologist technician. In 10 years, I hope to have an established position in a children’s hospital.
3. I hope to travel to Italy to indulge in the food, visit historical sites and observe all the famous art.
CARTER DICKEY, Fisher
1. Vacation to both Nepal and New Zealand.
2. Beat classmate Jordan Claxton in a round of golf. I currently sit at an estimated 100 strokes above him.
3. Get really good at making my own sushi rolls.
JAZZI HICKS, Bement
1. Get accepted into medical school, and complete it.
2. I want to go to Bora Bora with my family.
3. Attend more Cody Johnson concerts.
AIDEN PACUNAS, Rantoul
1. Obtain my Certified Registered Nurse of Anesthesiology license and start working as one. It has been my career goal for two years now.
2. Visit three other countries and explore their culture.
3. Become fluent in Spanish and put it to use.
KAYLA DAUGHERTY, Unity
1. I have always wanted to travel the world. I want to see a lot of beautiful countries, and have new experiences and memories.
2. I want to get married to Ryan Reynolds.
3. I want to own my own Crocs store.
TAYLOR VOORHEES, St. Joseph-Ogden
1. Still be finding a way to continue playing baseball.
2. Go to Radiator Springs in Disney Land.
3. Watch an Illinois basketball national championship from courtside seats.
BRETT WALDER, Cissna Park
1. Fly a plane.
2. Go to a Willie Nelson concert before he dies.
3. Catch a bluefin tuna.