Picking up where we left off last week, we asked members of the high school Class of 2023 in the second installment of a Sunday miniseries: What are the top three items on your 10-year bucket list?
GIANNA KREPS, St. Thomas More
1. Become a nurse and serve as a missionary who brings health care to places without access.
2. Travel to the Holy Land.
3. Run a marathon to raise money for breast cancer research.
CAMRYN HOWIE, Armstrong Township
1. Becoming a labor and delivery nurse is a huge one. To be able to be a part of bringing new lives into the world will be amazing. I will be able to work with newborn babies by taking their vitals, giving their first baths and even feeding them.
2. Move to Tennessee. The state of Tennessee is just unbelievable and breathtaking, and to be able to wake up every morning in that environment will be a dream.
3. Travel the country and world. I can start off by being a labor and delivery travel nurse, which can take me all over the country. Then, in my contract breaks, I will be able to travel to Greece, Bali and the Bahamas — to swim with the pigs.
LILY MONIGOLD, LeRoy
1. Qualify for and run in the Boston Marathon. I would like to do this after running college cross country and track, and I would also like to compete in the Boston Marathon each year it happens.
2. Become a genetic counselor and start working as a prenatal genetic counselor.
3. Travel to at least three different continents. I have never been out of the country, and I want to see parts of Europe, Asia and Australia.
TAELOR ABNER, Bismarck-Henning
1. I would love to open up my own bakery, and would love seeing the joy I would bring to people.
2. I want to go skydiving with a group of friends.
3. I want to travel the world and try every type of food, and learn the culture and history behind it.
MEGHAN SIMPSON, Hoopeston Area
1. Become a biological scientist working across Yellowstone National Park.
2. Travel across Europe, focusing on Germany and Scotland.
3. Become rich and successful.
ADENA PAUL, Heritage
1. Graduate from the University of Iowa with a bachelor’s in biomedical engineering. Then attend medical school to become an anesthesiologist.
2. Meet author Stephanie Garber and show her my collection of her books.
3. Own as many animals as possible, especially cats. I love reptiles, dogs and cats, but cats would have to be my favorite animal friend.
JACK BUCKALEW, Monticello
1. Get my teaching degree at Augustana College.
2. Get drafted by a Major League Baseball team.
3. Travel outside the country and visit Europe.
JENNA WADE, Mahomet-Seymour
1. Travel to France to experience the culture I have spent the past four years learning about.
2. Attend a Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift concert.
3. Graduate college and find my dream job.
JACK HOLDER, Uni High
1. Watch the Montreal Canadiens win the Stanley Cup from the Bell Center.
2. Visit every continent at least once.
3. Win the lottery and use the money to buy Champaign-Urbana a new ice rink.
XOCHILIT DeHARO, Watseka
1. Travel to every state.
2. Go to Universal Studios and spend all my time at the Harry Potter attractions.
3. Skydive.