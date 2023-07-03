Inspired by last week’s local Braver Angels 'Bipartisan Constituent Conversation,' we asked 10 national leaders in the push against polarization: What's your level of confidence that we can become a less divided nation?
STAN McCHRYSTAL
Retired Army general commanded Joint Special Operations Command in Afghanistan (2003-08)
“America’s current polarization isn’t political or grounded in fundamental policy differences. If it was, we would see more logical alignments along economic and other interests. Instead, our divisions increasingly reflect cultural divides that more reflect our biases and beliefs than reasoned calculations.
“Sadly, history tells us that cultural divides are significantly more dangerous, and exponentially more intractable than any rooted in policy. On issues, we often disagree with those on the other side. With culture, we often hate — and those we hate enough, we’re happy to kill.
“We argue, and claim to believe, that our nation is exceptional. We assume that the madness of tyranny, injustice and civil war are so unlikely that they are fundamentally impossible. But I believe the first step toward preventing them lies in admitting their very real possibility — in staring at reality until it frightens us into action. And that action must begin by realizing that societal conflict would be like nuclear war in that no one can win, and everyone loses.
“Perched on either end of the political or cultural spectrum, the very concept of our nation is rendered problematic. If either side wins, everyone ultimately loses.
"We the people, the millions of Americans dedicated to an enduring experiment in democracy, must demand of those we elect commitment to a broader set of values and ideas.”
BILL DOHERTY
Braver Angels co-founder was among featured speakers at February’s ‘Building a House United: A Local Conversation in the Land of Lincoln’ in Champaign
“Long term, I am confident. Our country has weathered terrible times before, and I trust the basic sense and decency of Americans to reject and move past our current level of rancor and acrimony.
"But none of this is guaranteed, so in the short run we need to start by identifying the problem as not 'those on the other side,' but as a shared problem that we are all responsible to fix.
"Polarization has been rising since at least the 1980s, long before our current crop of political leaders. It exists in our hearts and minds as well as in our political institutions. It shows itself it what Braver Angels calls The Four Horsemen of Polarization: stereotyping, dismissing, ridiculing and contempt for the 70-plus million people who think and vote differently from us.
"What we each can do now is to look at how we personally and our side collectively have been practicing the Four Horsemen.
"From there, we can practice curiosity instead of of animosity toward people in our lives who differ from us politically, and look for shared values and common ground wherever it exists. We can stop rewarding the conflict entrepreneurs in the media and public office. We can celebrate and support bridge builders instead of gladiators.
“If someone wants to start changing their attitude, they can watch a free 50 minute documentary of a Braver Angels workshop after the 2016 election. A recent research study found that simply viewing the documentary begins to shift people's attitudes towards the other side.”
LAYLA ZAIDANE
President & CEO of Millennial Action Project, the largest cross-partisan network of young U.S. lawmakers ‘who believe in fighting back against toxic political polarization’
“We’re in a polarized moment, there’s no denying it. But Gen Z and millennial elected officials are more willing than previous generations to work across the aisle, and that should give us hope that a healthier political culture is coming.
"Consider this: One out of five state lawmakers in the country are millennial, yet one out of three bipartisan bills enacted this year were written by young lawmakers. Gen Z and millennials are statistically better at building bipartisan coalitions and bringing people together. That gives me a lot of hope.
“Screens add vitriol to our politics. The best way to help our country get along better is to move political conversations from online to real life. It’s so much harder to hate up close.
"Oh, and one more thing. We’re only human, sometimes we want to be snarky, even about politics. I always ask myself: Do I need to post this publicly, or can I just send it to a friend who I know will laugh along with me? If we all stopped posting our rants, and stopped amplifying the rants of others, our politics would get 20 percent healthier. And that little bit goes a long way.”
PETER COLEMAN
Columbia University psychology professor and author of 'The Way Out: How to Overcome Toxic Polarization'
“Having spent the last few years learning all I can about the countless depolarization efforts being mobilized in the U.S., I am hopeful and cautiously optimistic.
"The fact that (Donald Trump's recent indictments have yet to trigger mass violence is promising. But I also fear we are being lulled into a false sense of security, and turning to the most convenient remedies.
"What Braver Angels offers can be a part of a solution set, but what they offer will never move the needle alone."
TREVOR BROWN
Dean of Ohio State’s John Glenn College of Public Affairs serves on national advisory council for More Perfect, a ‘campaign to align America around a shared vision for democratic renewal’
“There's no easy solution. I think some hope that a trigger-event will bring the country to consensus, and potentially harmony. In the past 25 years, we’ve had a series of trigger events — 9/11, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the financial crisis of 2008-09, a global pandemic, the murder of George Floyd, and on and on.
"Many of these events brought short-term consensus, but harmony was elusive, and the consensus proved short-lived.
“I have more confidence that the pathway to civility and mutual respect will be the result of more mundane occurrences — joining community organizations, volunteering, attending public schools populated by students of different incomes, races, classes, ethnicities, spiritual beliefs, etc.
"In many ways, fostering more engagement and integration can be harder than responding to a cataclysm. It requires endurance, commitment and patience, traits that appear to be in short supply.
“Still, there are an increasing array of civic groups, like Braver Angels and More Perfect, that have identified our unraveling social fabric as a priority. I see an abundance of civic experimentation and that gives me hope.
"I don't think we're yet in the age of de Tocqueville, by any means. It's too easy to opt out of civic participation, but there are a lot of people exploring ways to make it easier to civically engage. I'm betting on them.”
CECILIA MUNOZ
Directed White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs (2009-12) and Domestic Policy Council (2012-17)
“I think most Americans are tired of discord and hungry for ways to build community and work together across our differences.
"I see this in the work of a number of organizations that I'm involved with, perhaps most vividly in the work of Welcome.US, an organization that helps regular Americans engage in resettling refugees. Hundreds of thousands of Americans from all walks of life have stepped forward to help new neighbors from places like Afghanistan, Ukraine and Venezuela.
"It's a reminder of who we are when we're at our best. I think we are hungry for that.”
STEVE SCULLY
Host of Sirius XM's ‘The Briefing’ serves as senior VP at the Bipartisan Policy Center
"Political divisions and fierce partisan debates have always been part of our nation’s history. From a Civil War and two world wars, the fight for women to vote and equal rights for all Americans, we have argued and marched over the issues.
"But at the end of the day, change comes and we become a stronger, more vibrant nation.
"It is a reminder in today's highly partisan world, with opinion journalism and social media sites often reinforcing our own points of view rather than illuminating us to another frame of reference, that we have been here before. My advice is to listen more and talk less, be open to other opinions, understand where someone else is coming from and turn down the volume once in a while.
"While we won't always agree, we must always strive for more common ground because history has proven it results in a better common good for all."
GAIL CHRISTOPHER
Executive director of the National Collaborative for Health Equity and national advisor to More Perfect
“I am very confident that America can evolve beyond current levels of polarization toward 'a more perfect union.' The successful execution of the last two national elections actually affirmed my confidence.
"Our organization has in partnership with communications and polling firms, analyzed several recent polls and synthesized the indications that a majority of Americans — approximately 70 percent — actually want us to become less divided and more united.
"It is a matter of educating the public in the skills and capacities for filtering and managing profit-driven disinformation and misinformation campaigns and strategies.
"It took a long time after the automobile was introduced for us to learn the value of seat belts. I think that is an apt metaphor for the challenges presented by our new media landscape.
"The combination of social media, the algorithms that drive addiction in terms of polarizing content and the 24/7 access to media is a first in the evolution of the human brain and humanity.
"We need to quickly recognize that the honeymoon with social media is over and it is time to design, regulate and manage more healthy media relationships for the sake of our democracy and for the sake of humanity.”
STEPHEN HEINTZ
Rockefeller Brothers Fund president co-authored Academy of Arts and Sciences’ ‘Our Common Purpose: Reinventing American Democracy for the 21st Century’
“Democracy is not simply a system of governance or a set of institutions; it is a culture rooted in and sustained through the experience of community. It is through our relations with fellow citizens that we learn the 'habits of the heart,' as Alexis de Tocqueville observed, that animate democratic behavior.
“Social science research indicates that when Americans are given an opportunity to come together and discuss serious issues that matter to their communities, they do not default to extreme partisan positions. Instead, they almost always arrive at sensible, constructive and forward-looking conclusions.
"It is incumbent on us all to seek out, engage with and invest in these places and programs in our own communities that encourage and enable us to work together with our neighbors and rebuild social trust.
"This is not a quick fix but the necessary long-term work of renewing our civic culture.
"If we do it together intentionally, we can reduce polarization and restore faith in our democracy and one another.”
JENNIFER McCOY
Former director of the Carter Center’s Americas Program authored ‘Polarizing Polities: A Global Threat to Democracy’
“The U.S. is currently an outlier among other wealthy longstanding democracies for its extremely high political polarization — the us-versus-them division of society into mutually distrustful political camps.
"Its causes are multi-faceted —including anachronistic constitutional and more recent electoral processes; long-rooted racial, religious and gender rifts never fully solved; the loss of a sense of common purpose and 'social contract' between citizens and between citizens and the government; and a long-running and growing income and social inequality also rather exceptional compared with other democracies.
“Most of all, our polarization is driven by choices of politicians to use demonizing, divisive rhetoric and behavior to come to power and stay in power, and keep opponents out. The Republican Party in particular has fallen prey to this behavior, egged on by Donald Trump, and has prioritized partisan interests over national interests.
“So reducing the polarization is complex and difficult, and will require an all-hands-on-deck effort to heal the divisions and save our democracy. Citizens can and should try to reach out to those different from themselves — in political views, in cultural experiences and in racial, ethnic, religious and gender differences.
"By being curious and willing to hold deeper conversations to really dig into the values underlying viewpoints, and hear stories about other people's experiences, we are most likely to find shared values and reduce the perception of threat so many currently feel about the 'other.'
“Even the meritorious and necessary citizen efforts, like Braver Angels and others, to communicate and reach across the divides, will be hard to sustain if national and state level politics continues to be so acrimonious and if one party especially continues to overlook anti-democratic, violence-prone and illegal behavior by its own supporters and indeed some of its own members and leaders.
“Citizens and citizen groups — including business, religious, cultural and intellectual groups — must press for political change at the top, and resist voting for or accepting such harm to our society and democracy because of some unknown fear of the 'other.'"