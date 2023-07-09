Picking up where we left off last week: Inspired by the Braver Angels’ recent ‘Bipartisan Constituent Conversation’ in Rantoul, we convened another panel of experts to answer two questions: What’s your level of confidence that we can become a less-polarized nation? And any specific ideas on how to get there?
DAN GOLDIN
NASA’s longest-serving administrator ran the agency under Republican and Democratic presidents (1992-2001)
“My confidence is high that the country will depolarize because there is a common good to the people of our great country.
“Helpful communication hints I practice:
“First, listen to others with an open mind and a belief you have something to learn.
“Second, operate under the assumption that the person speaking does not have evil intent and wishes to improve a condition.
“Third, politely ask questions without indicating any level prejudgment of the speaker’s words.
“Fourth, if you disagree, calmly present your position and seek a response.
“Fifth, when the interchange is over and agreement isn’t reached, thank the person for their views and find something positive to say in ending the exchange
“Try it. Even if you don’t change a strongly held view, you will have lowered the temperature of American interchange by just a smidge.”
CHARLES RAY
Vietnam veteran appointed U.S. ambassador to Cambodia (by George W. Bush) and Zimbabwe (by Barack Obama) now serves as national advisor to Divide We Fall, which aims to ‘help restore civility and bipartisanship’
“The perpetual optimist in me thinks that, over time, the country can come back together. After all, we did do it, after a fashion, at the conclusion of the Civil War — which was decidedly uncivil, really.
“With the toxic nature of American politics, with both parties being swayed by those holding extreme positions and seemingly unwilling to concede even a minor point to ‘the enemy,’ I don’t look to our politicians to do it. That leaves it to ‘we the people’ to steer the ship of state back onto a steady course. I think that can happen in two ways.
“First, those of us who see the importance of finding the middle ground between the so-called liberal and conservative ideologies need to be more vocal. Rational people recognize that most of us believe in bits of both philosophies. It’s only the extremists of both left and right who seem to hold the view that you’re either one or the other.
“I am, for example, a registered Democrat, but have a number of friends and professional associates who are Republican. We disagree on many things but focus in our interactions on those areas where we agree. For me, it has worked for all of the 78 years I’ve been on planet Earth.
“The second thing we need to do is encourage people like us to run for office and then make sure we support and vote for them. The general apathy toward voting is one of the key things that has enabled so many people with extreme views to gain political control.
“A third thing that is also important is that we must never lose hope. Negativity is contagious and it feeds defeatism. If we maintain hope and continue to work for change, change can and will come.”
PAIGE ALEXANDER
CEO, The Carter Center
“I am cautiously optimistic that the high level of polarization in the United States can be reduced over time. However, it won’t come quickly or easily, nor will it likely happen evenly across the country and among various sectors of society. Its roots run deep, and we need a long-term strategy and the stamina to stay engaged.
“At The Carter Center, we’re building cross-partisan civic networks in multiple states that can unite around core democratic norms and push back against disinformation. In the 2022 mid-term elections, we asked political candidates of all parties to publicly endorse the Candidate Principles for Trusted Elections, a set of five commitments like respecting election outcomes denouncing intimidation of election workers. More than 130 candidates signed on, and we plan to expand the effort in 2024.
"Addressing polarization will require Americans from all walks of life to engage others with sincere respect, especially those that are outside our normal reference groups — political or otherwise. The goal is not to have everyone agree on policy but to develop stronger bonds of our common citizenship and purpose. The hard work must happen at the community level, one relationship at a time. We’re committed to making that happen.
"Finally, our leaders must understand that we expect them to abide by democratic norms — and that we will hold them accountable when they do not. When I speak to Americans from across the political spectrum, I hear strong support for a more civil, less polarized political landscape. I believe we can get there, but not without a strategy — and not without doing the work."
BRIAN GAINES
UI’s Honorable W. Russell Arrington Professor in State Politics
“I am guardedly optimistic, which might make me an outlier among political scientists just now. For one thing, although it is often said that ‘we have never been this far apart,’ in fact, there have been long spells of even deeper division, around the founding; before, during and after the Civil War; and in the late 19th century.
“Second, while there are some wide gulfs in American opinion and values, the degree to which ordinary people embrace ‘my side has to win, by any means’ logic is exaggerated. For instance, self-identified strong partisans mostly prefer fair maps to gerrymanders. And very few are willing to endorse violent tactics, even in tit-for-tat scenarios.
“One qualification, however, is that more students today seem content to refuse to engage in debate on positions they consider settled. When I was a teaching assistant running discussion sections at Stanford in the early ’90s, it was easy to get spirited but civil discussion underway. Now, I am dismayed by how often someone dismisses an argument by discounting the person making it, with some disparaging label, ignoring the substance of the point.
“I hope this trend passes.”
BRUCE BOND
Co-founder and CEO of the Common Ground Committee, which ‘envisions a nation no longer encumbered by the anger and polarization that prevents us from moving forward on issues that matter’
“We are confident the country can depolarize significantly — not in the sense that people will more widely agree on difficult issues, but that the tone and manner of engagement will change. We got involved in this work because we realized that the country was culturally at a point where, it was no longer a situation where you and I could disagree but still respect and like each other. Rather, we had moved to a place where if you and I disagree on a tough issue then there is something wrong with your character.
“All of the data shows that people across the political spectrum are tired of the fighting. For example, a More In Common study found that the ‘silent majority’ had become the ‘exhausted majority, and that’s about 70 percent of the country. Plus, we are seeing news outlets start to lean more heavily into common ground stories. For example, Fox News’ Bret Baier’s nightly ‘Special Report’ program regularly includes a segment called ‘Common Ground,’ where Bret interviews two individuals from different parties — usually members of Congress — about work they are doing together.
“We have a Common Ground Scorecard that measures the propensity of incumbents and challengers for federal level and state governors’ offices to work across the aisle. We have members of Congress using their scores as competitive differentiators in their electoral races and reaching out to us to find out how they can boost those scores.
“Additionally, there are now over 500 organizations in a ‘bridging coalition’ working on the problem. Common Ground Committee and Braver Angels are just two of them. Back in 2018, there were less than 25.
“All of this means that the cultural norm of disdain or even hatred of those who disagree with us is changing, and that change is starting to build momentum. As a nation, if we could change norms for women’s right to vote, civil rights, same-sex marriage and the Vietnam War, we can change the norms for engaging in political discourse."
ANDREW HANAUER
President and CEO of the One America Movement, founded by faith leaders ‘to fight toxic polarization’
"Yes, I absolutely believe that our great country can move toward depolarization. In fact, I would argue that it already is moving that way.
"Our organization — the One America Movement — works with faith leaders and faith communities across the U.S., left and right. We see it every day. Americans are tired of the culture of division and cancel culture and hate, and ready for something better. Our faith traditions teach us the core values that stand in opposition to this culture of division: loving our neighbor, having spiritual and intellectual humility, serving others in your community, even if they don't vote like you or worship like you.
"It's not complicated. It doesn't require a big program or fancy training. It's not about doing something new that we've never done before; it's about living the way we all know we should. My Christian faith teaches me, for instance, to love my enemies and to pray for them. Imagine what our politics would be like if our politicians did more of that.
"My advice to anyone who is worried about the division in our country and wants to be part of the solution is to be the best version of who you are. If you're a Republican, be the best version of Republicans. If you're Christian or Jewish, be the best Christian or Jew you can be. Live your values, even if and especially when the people around you are acting in ways that disturb you.
"In fact, one of the most important things you can do isn't reaching out to people who disagree with you, but rather speaking hard truths to the people whose politics you agree with when they act in ways that tear our country apart. Be the best Democrat or Republican you can be, and encourage your fellow partisans to do the same.
"In divided societies, we are told that we don't have a choice, that we have to hate other people, that we have to stop them because they are so bad, and therefore we have to do whatever it takes, including doing bad things to achieve good ends.
"But that's wrong. We always have a choice. In every conversation with your family member, in every post you write on social media, in every interaction you have with people who disagree with you, you have a choice."
PEARCE GODWIN
Founder & CEO of Listen First Project, a collection of 500 organizations ‘combating toxic division by bringing Americans together’
“Over the years, I’ve boiled the many tips for healthy conversation across differences down to three.
“Tip 1: Listen with curiosity.
“Tip 2: Speak from your own experience.
“Tip 3: Connect with respect.
"Americans are tired of division. They want peace in their families, calm in their communities and unity in our country.
The exhaustion, pain and fear that so many of us feel are the catalysts for change. I’m confident that in the years to come, enough people will say ‘enough.’ But transforming division and contempt into connection and understanding takes courage and action.
"At our best as Americans, we are not passive, not weak victims, helpless to determine our fate. We are free, empowered, heroes on the arc of history that must bend toward our nation’s promise and founding ideals.
"We all have an urgent choice to make: Are we going to continue fighting against our fellow Americans or fight for America?
"Saving America — turning down the heat and finding a way forward together — starts with looking in the mirror then stepping toward our neighbors.
"We can do it. We must do it. Let’s start today."
LISA SWALLOW
Co-founder and executive detector of Crossing Party Lines, ‘a volunteer platform to unite Americans through warm and engaging conversations’
"When I first started this work in 2016, I looked to the past for hope. We’d made it through the Civil War, hadn’t we? We would make it through this.
"Today, I find hope in the present.
"Returning to a less-polarized state requires three things: That we have a path forward, that the public be aware of it and that Americans choose to become part of the solution. I’m hopeful because today we are seeing all three.
"That we have a path forward was proven in 2022 through the Strengthening Democracy Challenge, which tested the top solutions/interventions developed by academics, practitioners like myself and others to see whether any of them were effective in reducing anti-democratic attitudes, partisan animosity and support for partisan violence.
"Not only did they prove that many of our interventions are working, they also ranked our solutions in order of effectiveness, which I believe will lead to an even greater understanding of what we can do to address this very real problem.
"Awareness is up, thanks in part to news outlets that are calling attention to the negative impacts of polarization and reporting success stories of organizations like mine that are helping communities leverage their diverse views to solve real-world problems.
"The entertainment industry, which both follows and anticipates trends, is producing films, TV shows, reality shows and documentaries in which we can see working through differences in action.
"We’ve even got a new 'political' party — Forward Party — providing a 'home' for people tired of the extremes of the left and the right.
"Most importantly, we’re seeing ever-increasing numbers of Americans getting fed up with political rhetoric and animosity and choosing hope over fear and division. They’re joining, participating and donating to organizations whose missions are to reduce polarization at home, at work, in schools and in places of worship.
"They’re downloading apps that let them see how well their politicians are doing at reaching across the aisle. They’re participating in church and workplace-sponsored programs that teach the concepts and skills for connecting across differences.
"Individuals are reaching out to me regularly for help healing relationships challenged by political or ideological differences."
KIRK SCHNEIDER
Psychologist and author of ‘The Polarized Mind: Why It's Killing Us and What We Can Do about It’
"I do think a growing number of Americans yearn for a more civil and mature relationship with each other. They want to be seen and heard within a more respectful and open exchange with people of diverse views. Groups like Starts with Us and More in Common have indicated this.
"There is also a new movement that promotes such respectful and open exchange. This 'existential movement' is an effort to create an 'army of depth healers,' as I would state it, to help address people’s inner lives rather than the cosmetic 'fixes' that provide temporary relief but so often result in longer-term disappointment and destructiveness.
"As leader of the U.S. hub of this existential movement, I call for a National Corps of Mental Health Providers on par with the Marine Corps or Peace Corps to spread throughout the land. The aim of this corps — which would be made up of psychologists, psychiatrists, marriage and family therapists and other mental health professionals — would be to provide, to the extent possible, 'emotionally restorative relationships' wherever and whenever they are needed.
"These relationships would be much more accessible and affordable than they are now, especially in underserved communities. To support this corps, I urge a mix of both private and governmental subsidies coupled with voluntary contributions by all those who are alarmed by the state of emotionally impoverished relationships in our country. Given that such relationships are linked to the rise in violence, political extremism and racism, it makes sense that a growing contingent of people longing to buck the trend.
“The National Corps of Mental Health Providers could also become a rallying cry among the practitioners who comprise it. It could mobilize a critical mass in the healing professions to devote even an hour or two of their week to providing therapeutic services at very low or no cost.
"Among such services could and should in my view be longer term in depth psychotherapy, especially for youth; substantive mentoring and coaching programs; and facilitators of supportive, structured dialogues among people of diverse backgrounds, such as that advanced by Braver Angels, Starts with Us and the Experiential Democracy Dialogue.
"The question is: How long are we going to dither while the stability of our country — and world — hangs in the balance? How long will we tolerate the lack of humanizing personal and interpersonal relationships, and the dire need to revitalize those relationships?"