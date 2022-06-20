Big 10: How-to tips from acclaimed movie makers
With Ebertfest on deck, we asked Oscar winners and others in the entertainment business to fill us in on how they do what they do in the first of a two-part Hollywood-themed miniseries.
How to treat the talent from the director's chair
— Oscar-winning director DAVID FRANKEL ('The Devil Wears Prada,' 'Marley & Me') says: "I'll repeat an anecdote I once heard about Gene Hackman.
"As the story goes, he was working with a young director who would launch into long monologues about Gene's motivation for each scene — 'Remember: you're an orphan and you grew up in the Dust Bowl and your kids hate you and your wife is having an affair ...' until Gene, fed up and insulted, finally interrupted to say, 'Kid, I only want to hear four words from you: Faster. Slower. Louder. Softer.'
"Which is really all good actors need to hear. The rest of the work — the motivation, the emotion, how to get there — they should usually do themselves."
How to react when Hollywood comes calling and says it wants to make your life story a movie
— Says LOUANNE JOHNSON, the Marine-turned-teacher of inner-city teens, played in 1995's 'Dangerous Minds' by Michelle Pfeiffer: "When they called to tell me that they were going to actually make the movie, I was surprised because I had been warned that producers buy the rights to books but rarely make them into films.
"I was teaching full-time — 250 at-risk teens — so I didn't have time to worry about it.
"Then somebody — I think it was Jerry Bruckheimer but am not positive — called and said, 'Who do you think should play you?'
"I said, 'Bette Midler.' I was thinking personality, not pulchritude. The person said, 'Well, Michelle Pfeiffer read the book and she is interested.'
"I said, 'What's the matter? Can't you find anybody good-looking? Haha.' The response: 'We probably won't cast her because she's far too pretty to be a teacher.'
"I said, 'Arf arf.' The person said, 'Oh, I'm sorry. I didn't mean to offend you.'
"I said, 'That's OK. I know you didn't, so I won't rip your lips off, although I have been trained to do that.'
"And I believe the conversation ended at that point. Either the bell rang or the person on the other end wasn't sure if I was joking. And there you are.
"If I had any advice to other people who may find themselves the subject of a Hollywood film: Hire an entertainment lawyer, not an agent.
"The movie made over $186 million, according to the trade magazines. When my royalty check arrived for zero dollars, I called my agent and asked, 'Where are all those thousands I'm supposed to get?' And he said, 'You signed for 2 percent of the net profit. There is never any net profit in Hollywood.'
"I said, 'You told me to sign the contract.' He said, 'You should have known better.'
"And so I should have."
— Says ANTWONE FISHER, the Navy sailor who inspired the 2002 Denzel Washington film that made Roger Ebert cry: "Be sure that telling your personal story to the world is what you want to do and make sure that you have a good reason for wanting to do so."
How to conquer screenwriter's block
— Says Oscar winner CAMERON CROWE, whose semi-autobiographical classic 'Almost Famous,' will be shown on Saturday at Ebertfest: "The best advice I ever got was from the producer of 'Say Anything,' one of my biggest writing heroes, James L. Brooks.
"He just said to me one day while I was trying to work out a story problem in our script: 'Buddy, can you believe how fortunate we are? We have the privilege of story-telling ...'
"I think about that every time I get stuck, and it magically lightens every load and makes the often hard job of writing joyous."
How to film a killer fight scene
— 'Bourne' trilogy director PAUL GREENGRASS says: "See a fight as a dance, a ballet, which is in truth what a fight is — a dance with aggressive intent. Then consider your choreography in that light — what are the moves, the counter-moves, where is the fight situated and how does it impact the fight, in terms of space and textures?
"Have an overall sense of what the ballet is you're creating, then hire a really good fight coordinator to help you turn your concept into specific moves. And then make sure you block out plenty of time to rehearse.
"Rehearse, rehearse, rehearse — and then shoot quickly."
How to give moviegoers the heebie-jeebies
— JACK SHOLDER, director of 'A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge,' says: "There are different kinds of scares. The easiest is the 'boo' scare — you know, the guy jumps up from behind the sofa and yells. In a movie, a cat suddenly jumps into the frame with a loud yowl and an equally loud musical sting.
"If done right, it can be a great scare. Think chest burster in 'Alien.' A lot of it has to do with a well-prepared setup. Like a good joke, you set one thing up, then deliver something they don't expect.
"The other scare is more the shudder scare. You tap into some primal fear you yourself have and expand it so it chills the audience: There's an evil thing under my bed and if I fall asleep ...
"Or, like in 'Nightmare on Elm Street,' it's that scary dream you can't wake up from. That evil, frightening image that's lurking in the woods, in the basement, in the dark, under your feet, ready to grab you with its claws or its tentacles.
"What you don't see is often scarier than what you do see because your — or your audience's — imagination is where fear lives. So use that; let them do some of the work for you."
How to be a professional stunt double — and live to tell about it
— Says AJA FRARY, who has stepped in for Rosario Dawson, Halle Berry and Zoe Saldana: "I've been shot with every gun you can imagine, jumped off buildings, crashed car and buses and, my personal favorite, played a zombie. People often call us daredevils but the truth is the industry puts a great emphasis on safety first.
"With that in mind, is there anything I won't do? Yes, anything that includes being buried alive. Claustrophobia is a real thing. I'd much rather be set on fire or jump off a building."
How to make a prison movie that feels authentic
— Says ROD LURIE, who directed two behind-bars dramas ('Nothing But the Truth,' 'The Last Castle'): "In order to feel real, you must be real.
"I filmed 'Nothing But The Truth' in a bonafide prison. It not only had a real air about it, but the actors felt the smell of prison, its stink, its enclosing walls.
"They had to walk past real prisoners to get to work and, even more to the point, real guards. Kate Beckinsale had to walk from the women's side of the institution to the male side — and the tension in her grew palpably and she is a brilliant enough actress to have used that to shake up her character.
"The best scenes in 'The Last Castle' are those filmed in the real prison. Those scenes that were shot in our production-designed prison were not as powerful because nobody — not the crew, not the cast, and not me — felt the oppressiveness that would come with the real thing.
"What we had with both films were real inmates and ex-cons as extras. Those faces and those attitudes helped a great deal.
"It's always valuable for actors to interact with reality, which is, I suppose, the point if it all."
How to get the most out of funnyman (and Illini fanatic) Bill Murray once he joins your cast
— Says former UI undergrad JOHN McNAUGHTON, who directed him twice ('Mad Dog and Glory,' 'Wild Things'): "The most important thing to know when working with Bill Murray is that you must never, ever lie to him. He's way too smart.
"And as long as you are truthful with him, he will probably cut you some slack if you say or do something stupid."
— BARRY MENDEL, producer of three Murray movies, says: "In 'The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou,' we were shooting the sea pirates overtaking the Belafonte and as Bill came into frame in a shot, Team Zissou robe billowing, (director) Wes (Anderson) had a thought he couldn't put into words in preparing for a second take: 'A little more ...'
"Bill interjected: 'Lawrence of Arabia?' Wes nodded, exactly, yes, relishing the sly, witty understanding that couldn't come from any other actor on earth."