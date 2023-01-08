Big 10: Insiders give us their early predictions about 2024 race for White House
Biden vs. Trump? Harris vs. Haley? Sanders vs. DeSantis?
With the midterms in the rear-view mirror and talk of 2024 heating up, we asked a supersized panel of political insiders for one early prediction about the race for president.
MARK McKINNON, political adviser, co-creator and co-host of Showtime’s ‘The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth’
“I think by the end of 2023, it will become obvious that neither Donald Trump nor Joe Biden can be the nominees of their parties.
“There is a reason most corporations force out leadership by 65 or 67.
“Same rationale should apply to the most important job in the world.”
CLARENCE PAGE, syndicated columnist, D.C.-based member of Chicago Tribune editorial board and winner of the 1989 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary
“First, a disclaimer: As Yogi Berra might have said, I hate to make predictions, especially about the future.
“That said, here’s my big one: I predict Donald Trump will be indicted in connection with the January 6th attack, but his lawyers will stall and stall, as is his usual practice, until it’s at least sometime in 2024.
“Meanwhile, he will continue his presidential campaign, since he wouldn’t be the first politician to run while indicted.
“Chicago voters just re-elected powerful Alderman Ed Burke, who is scheduled to be tried on federal charges later this year.”
JODI ENDA, UI alumna, two-time winner of the Merriman Smith Award for White House coverage, senior correspondent for The Fuller Project
“Women will launch presidential bids in both parties and immediately become frontrunners, beloved for the new visions and life experiences they bring to the table.
“Just kidding.
“In reality, women who express an interest in running will be met by thinly veiled sexism from potential opponents, political operatives and, sadly, much of the political press.
“Abortion will remain a leading issue among voters, particularly women.
“Democratic candidates will speak out more forcefully in support of reproductive rights and justice than they have in the past, promising to reinstate nationwide abortion rights — which, in reality, would require an unlikely Democratic power surge in Congress.
“Republican candidates, meanwhile, will squirm in discomfort as they stand firm in their opposition to abortion rights and pledge to nominate conservative Supreme Court justices while assuring women they really do support them.”
BRET STEPHENS, New York Times columnist won 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary
“Joe Biden’s decision to run for re-election will elicit a primary challenge from the left, making the Democratic contest of 2024 look a lot like the ones of 1968, 1976, 1980 and 1992, when incumbents also faced primary challengers.
“That paves the way for Ron DeSantis’ victory in the general election.”
KEVIN MADDEN, CNN political commentator, senior adviser and spokesman for Mitt Romney’s presidential runs
“An increasingly embattled and politically vulnerable Donald Trump will lead to the formation of a bigger-than-expected field of Republican 2024 presidential aspirants.
“Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina will emerge as a favorite among party leaders."
RICK WILSON, as-seen-on-TV political strategist wrote 2018’s ‘Everything Trump Touches Dies’
“All the confident predictions about the 2024 Republican presidential field heralding the end of Trump will be upended by his continued grip on the party.”
KELI GOFF, author, journalist and Emmy-nominated producer of Netflix documentary ‘Reversing Roe’
“My kooky, utterly unsubstantiated prediction is this: President Biden doesn’t actually want to run for re-election, and my guess is those closest to him would rather see him put the 24/7 stress of the presidency and campaigning behind him for good.
“But Biden will run for the good of the country if that ends up being the only way to deter his veep from running, because he knows she’s less popular than he is.”
SEAN HANNITY, Fox News TV host’s radio show airs daily on WDWS
“The one thing I can say for certain about 2023 is that from a political perspective, nobody knows how things will play out this year. If people say they know, they are just guessing.
“The one prediction I hope I am wrong about is that the economy will continue its decline in major ways. Too many Americans will suffer because of bad economic and energy policies.”
RICK SANTORUM, former U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania, GOP presidential candidate
"At least five more Republicans will announce for president."
MARK PENN, pollster/adviser for Bill Clinton in 1996, chief strategist for Hillary Clinton in 2008
“Neither Trump nor Biden will be nominees of their party because Trump will be defeated and Biden will withdraw.”
SUSAN DEL PERCIO, MSNBC political analyst
“By the end of 2023, Donald Trump will no longer be a candidate for president.”
DAVE HAMRICK, Democratic political strategist
“Something will happen in 2023 to shape the next presidential race that no one currently expects or predicts — least of all pundits, talking heads and self-proclaimed political experts.
“And Ron DeSantis will not coast to the GOP nomination the way many people are suggesting will be the case.”
ERICK ERICKSON, conservative radio talk show host, former editor-in-chief and CEO of RedState
“Before 2023 is up, President Trump will try to find a candidate to anoint as his chosen one for 2024 and not actually run himself.”
JEFF ROE, political consultant whose past clients include Mike Huckabee, Rick Perry and Ted Cruz
“Joe Biden runs again. He won his Senate seat at 29 years old, ran for POTUS three times and has pined for this since he was elected by 3,162 votes. It’s the pinnacle of his profession and he isn’t going to give it up for nothing.
“Holding the Senate this cycle was all he needed to make the case that it is his for the keeping. He won’t be challenged seriously.”
HOWARD DEAN, former Vermont governor and Democratic National Committee chair ran for president in 2004
“Trump will find an excuse not to run for president.”
CHARLIE BLACK, D.C. lobbyist who served as John McCain’s chief campaign adviser in 2008 presidential election
“I think Biden may drop out of the race before the end of 2023.
“As Trump’s prospects of being the GOP nominee decline, Democrats are going to fret that Biden could not beat another Republican. Bears watching.”
GROVER NORQUIST, political activist and founding president of Americans for Tax Reform
“I assume that Trump will ultimately decide not to run for a third time for president in 2024. That will force a debate on the failure of Biden and different visions of the future.
“Six governors will run for the GOP nomination, promoting their success in phasing down/out their state income tax, providing full school choice and protecting parental rights.”