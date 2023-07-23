Now streaming on Amazon Freevee: the rip-roarious, Emmy-nominated faux reality show “Jury Duty,” which inspired this week’s question. We asked judges past and present to share the most unforgettable excuse or story they heard from a potential juror or someone else trying to get out of coming to court.
MIKE McCUSKEY
Illinois’ legislative inspector general served as chief judge for the Central District of Illinois from 2004-12
“One thing all judges do is to determine in questioning jurors whether they have a bias in favor of law-enforcement officers who will be testifying in a criminal trial.
“I usually asked this question: ‘When law-enforcement officers enter the courtroom to testify, will you immediately give them credibility before they have ever even testified under oath, or will you wait until you have heard them answer questions by the attorneys and then judge their credibility as a witness?’
“The woman juror I asked that question of was the wife of a police chief.
“She said to me: ‘Judge, I have heard that question now at least 10 times. I will give all of the ones you have named a chance to convince me of their credibility. However, if they had been members of my husband’s department, I wouldn’t believe one word they said, because they are all drunks and jerks. I have seen them all at my house.’
“I thought she gave an honest answer, but the prosecution dismissed her.”
HEIDI LADD
Retired Champaign County circuit judge named a 2022 Pillar of the Bar
“Most prospective jurors in Champaign County accept their call to serve with grace and dedication. Unfortunately, there are a few who devote their energy to trying to evade their duty.
“One juror went to great lengths to smugly tell the courtroom that he did not believe in juries, that everyone in the court system was corrupt, and that he would not even try to be a good juror so he should be excused from all trials.
“He was practically standing up to leave as he finished. While he was indeed excused from that particular trial at the request of the litigants, the poor, misguided soul was directed to appear every day that term for jury selection so he could fully experience the court process and become informed as a citizen to what actually takes place to protect his and everyone’s rights.
“As fate would have it, there was also a quadriplegic juror who came with her attendant, was proud to be chosen to serve, and took the bus home each night, declining our offer for a ride.
“No one else in that courtroom even hinted at an excuse after she was selected. She still inspires me.”
RITA GARMAN
Retired Illinois Supreme Court justice, whose first job on the bench five decades ago made her Vermilion County’s first female circuit court judge
“I will never forget the fellow who was being questioned about his ability to be fair and impartial, and said to me: ‘Lady, I wouldn’t convict nobody of nothing!’
“I thanked him and excused him.”
DAVID BERNTHAL
Retired 21-year federal magistrate for the Central District of Illinois
“The one that stands out is the individual who filled out the questionnaire saying he was ‘prejudiced against everybody.’
“That was an obvious lame attempt to get out of jury duty. We did not excuse him. I thought he should come in and be given an opportunity to say that in front of a room full of people.
“When he got there, he acknowledged that he was not, in fact, prejudiced against all people and acknowledged that was trying to get out of his jury service.
“I do not recall for sure, but I think he was ultimately excused by one of the lawyers, who just didn’t feel comfortable with this individual. However, he did have a chance to see the process in person.”
BEN DYER
Champaign County circuit judge
"As a rule, the jurors in this county are amazing, serious and give vast quantities of their time in a spirit of civic duty to allow the courts to function. I thank everyone who has ever responded to a summons for their time, and I am grateful for their dedication and service to the courts.
"In my experience, people who want to get out of jury duty only ask to do so for very good reasons.
"With that preamble, when I was a practicing lawyer, a prospective juror in the selection process indicated a particular willingness to serve on a jury because of psychic abilities. The judge nodded seriously, thanked the person and then excused them for cause."
MIKE JONES
Retired Champaign County circuit judge
“Once, I was trying a criminal case and the venire (panel of prospective jurors) marched in. I could see there was going to be a problem because in the group was my wife, Lyn.
“Nonetheless, I was committed to playing it straight. Her number was randomly called to be examined as a potential juror. I asked all the standard questions, and eventually got to ‘Do you know either of the lawyers or other court personnel?’
“Her immediate answer was, ‘Well, I sleep with the judge.’ Out the door she went.”
“(This topic) made me think of the best — or actually, worst — excuse I ever got for not coming to court as a defendant. I had a woman who was convicted of her third DUI by a jury. Alas, she didn’t show up for her sentencing, so pursuant to the applicable law, I sentenced her in absentia to a year in jail.
“She was apprehended about a year later and brought before me for the sole purpose of being informed of her sentence. My curiosity was killing me, so I asked her a now irrelevant question, ‘Why didn’t you come to court last year?’
“She said, ‘Do you want the truth?’
“‘Sure,’ I said.
“‘Well, I’ve been in Oregon investigating the possibility of becoming a liver donor.’
“After considering the likely slow market for used livers from a three-time DUI convict, I had to say to her: ‘Ma’am, do you realize you only have one?’ The look on her face was priceless after she realized she’d gotten her liver mixed up with her kidneys.”
TERRY LAVIN
1977 UI journalism grad, former Daily Illini rock critic and 1st District appellate court judge since 2010
“We were picking a jury in a huge personal-injury case in the mid-1980s and the trial judge had questions that he would direct to the entire pool of prospective jurors.
“This one is memorable: ‘Is there anyone among you who has something going on at home or at work that would prevent you from serving as a juror for the next three weeks?’
“Eight prospective jurors raised their hands.
“Judge Charles Durham quickly responded: ‘November 22, 1963. Kennedy was killed in the morning, and Johnson was sworn in later in the afternoon. Everybody can be replaced. Put your hands down.’”
ANN CALLIS
Madison County’s former chief judge left bench in 2013 to run against Rodney Davis for 13th District House seat
“One thing I recall is a moment during general voir dire, when I was asking about the occupations of potential jurors.
“One woman told me she was a ‘twirler.’ I had no idea what she meant, so I asked her what that was. She said something to the effect that she ‘twirled’ at a ‘club.’
“Then she added: ‘Sometimes with fire,’ very matter-of-factly. I just left it at that at the risk of what she would say if I inquired more.
“To this day, I still have no idea what she meant.”
SAM LIMENTATO
Former Champaign County circuit judge now an attorney at Meyer Capel
“Although it does not involve directly avoiding jury duty, an individual attempted to obtain a continuance for a remote video hearing because they were ‘not having a good hair day’ for their appearance. The hearing proceeded as scheduled.”
KIRK DILLARD
Former state senator (1993-2014), Court of Claims judge (1987-91)
“‘I can’t have an open mind as we know the sheriff wouldn’t lie and the defendant is a crook or he wouldn’t have been arrested by the police.’
“It worked.”
JOHN ANDERSON
1995 Illinois State grad has served as Will County circuit judge since 2010
“‘You probably don’t want me. I was a political-science major.’
“It didn’t work.”