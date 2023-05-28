On this Memorial Day Eve, we asked those who’ve served: Who’s the first person you’ll be thinking about Monday and what would you tell a stranger about their story of sacrifice?
JOE RANK, retired Navy commander, Vietnam veteran, C-U Sunrise Rotarian
“Marine Corps 2nd Lieutenant DAVID W. SKIBBE and I were in Illinois’ Naval ROTC in 1967-68. He was a stand-up guy and a natural leader. He was the unit’s battalion commander and tended bar at the popular campus hangout, Stan’s. We shared many a PBR together there.
“On one of his first missions as a platoon leader in Vietnam in 1970, Dave’s patrol came under intense enemy fire. When one of his Marines was wounded, he placed himself between the man and the enemy, delivered covering fire and moved him to safety.
“While requesting air support, the enemy counterattacked, severely injuring Dave. Unable to move, he continued to direct the bombing and strafing runs until the hostile soldiers retreated.
“A medical evacuation helicopter subsequently came to extract him. As he was hoisted aboard, the hoist malfunctioned, and he fell to his death. His body was never recovered.
“For his actions, Dave was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross, the nation’s second-highest award for heroism after the Medal of Honor.
“Recently, while at the Vietnam Memorial as a participant in a Land of Lincoln Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., I made a charcoal rubbing of Dave’s name, one of 55,220 engraved on the wall.”
JIM VOYLES, Vietnam veteran, Parkland College board president, former Tuscola schools superintendent
“March 7, 1970 — Central Highland near the Cambodian border in Vietnam.
“Charlie Co. 1/12th Combat Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division had been moving on a faint trail that was winding up and down deep hills. The company was exhausted and finally we began setting up a night perimeter straddling the small trail with machine gun placements at both ends of the approaching trail.
“Third platoon had shortly before left the perimeter to begin sweeping the area so we were down to two platoons and the command platoon. Shortly thereafter, an NVA (North Vietnamese Army) column walked directly into our defensive position — a surprise to both sides. And our machine guns opened up.
“As the company artillery forward observer, I immediately called an artillery fire mission and bounced ‘The Blue Max,’ Cobra gun ship helicopters. Very near me in position was JIM DOWNS, a grenadier and a machine gunner assistance.
“As the firefight raged, I alternately adjusted artillery salvos and Cobra air strikes. I know there was an NVA soldier within 15 to 25 yards of us; we found his body after the firefight.
“At some point in the fight, Jim was hit in the neck.
“As he lie bleeding on the jungle floor, two medics crouched near him trying to stem the fatal flow. But Jim knew he was going to die. As the medics worked, I saw Jim slowly cross himself and intermittently heard him saying the Lord’s Prayer.
“He died shortly thereafter, on the jungle floor, 8,000 miles from his home in Alabama. He was a good air cavalryman.
“I always think of Jim Downs.”
LEE SMITH, Cozad Asset Management portfolio manager who earned the Bronze Star, Air Medal and Combat Infantry Badge after being drafted and sent to Vietnam
“Our ‘point man,’ FREDDIE, and I were very close as I served as ‘slack man,’ or the second guy in line on patrols. He was a simple man who knew the woods and together our job was to find the enemy but try to keep all of the guys behind us safe.
“Freddie got divorced while serving there and went home, like all of us, a changed man. He struggled for decades with PTSD, which lead to multiple divorces, substance abuse, poor health and unemployment issues.
“Finally, 40 years after his Army days, he found psychiatric help through the VA and is now on total disability.
“I think about Freddie on Memorial Day and Veterans Day because while he did survive the war, a big part of him died there, and that is sad.”
JOHN ROWAN, president and CEO, Vietnam Veterans of America
“I lost several friends in the Vietnam War, but the one that comes to mind first is JEAN-CLAUDE ESNAULT, affectionately known as Big Frenchie.
“Jean-Claude was slightly older than the crowd I hung out with in the city playground near my house in Queens. He was straight out of central casting — movie star good looks, an athlete and clearly liked by the ladies. Right out of high school, he joined the Army and was trained as a fireman in a helicopter unit.
“His unit was one of the early helicopter units sent to Vietnam. I was told by one of his mates that he decided to take a ride as a gunner on a mission and didn’t return.
“Later, they found the chopper in shallow water. The sharks had gotten to them and it was a tough recovery and a closed coffin. He died on December 14th, 1963, a few weeks after President Kennedy was killed.
“He is listed as a ‘non-hostile’ death, although I never heard of a helicopter just falling down, especially near a beach in the water.”
DAN JOHNSON, Army lieutenant colonel, UI Army ROTC professor of military science
“Corporal PAT TILLMAN is the first warrior who I think about on Memorial Day. I was a cadet in ROTC at the time when Pat Tillman left the NFL — leaving an offered $3.6 million contract — to join the Army Rangers.
“At that time, I was a passionate football fan, and the thought of an NFL player giving up millions to enlist as an Army Ranger was very inspiring to me, especially as I was close to becoming an Army officer. A couple years later, I still remember the day when I was eating breakfast and watching the morning news at a hotel in Kansas when the anchor reported that Cpl. Pat Tillman died in Afghanistan.
“I remember being shocked at that moment. The circumstances surrounding his death are tragic and it saddens me to think about the events that led to death.
“Years after his death, I decided to read more about Pat Tillman. It is admirable that he left the NFL to pursue service to his nation, but after learning more about him, it’s no surprise that he would choose service over money. Cpl. Pat Tillman lived his life with passion and is the epitome of a selfless servant.
”Unfortunately, I have known other service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice and I often reflect and think about them and their families. However, Cpl. Pat Tillman’s death elicited such an emotional response from me that I decided to learn more about how he lived his life, which proved to be an incredible story.
“My favorite Pat Tillman quote: ‘Somewhere inside, we hear a voice. It leads us in the direction of the person we wish to become. But it is up to us whether or not to follow.’”
DEVIN LIST, U.S. Marine, Mahomet-based executive recruiter
“Sergeant MATTHEW ABBATE, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, was the Marine I aspired to be when we joined the Corps. He put his brothers and country first, saving many lives in the midst of a battle with total disregard for his own life in Afghanistan in 2010.
“At only 26 years old, he gave his life to make sure his brothers made it home to their families. I hope we can all remember his name on this special day. Oorah Sergeant. Til Valhalla.”
ROBBIE WALKER, U.S. Army officer (1986-91), PR officer for American Legion Post 559 color guard
“On this Memorial Day, one service member who I’ll think of often is World War II and Korean War veteran Mr. CLAY LOFTON, formerly of Champaign.
“When I came home after serving in Operation Desert Shield/Storm, I ended up returning to central Illinois with my young family. I eventually took a job with the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, then joined a veteran service organization in the American Legion Department of Illinois.
“Mr. Clay Lofton not only mentored me — more than that, he befriended me.
“Even though we were from different eras, we were kindred spirits. I was always amazed at his knowledge and skills regarding everything, from the Robert’s Rules of Order to the constitution and by-laws.
“His friendship will never be forgotten as I continue on with serving God and country in the American Legion.”
PETE MILINKOVIC, Marine Corps gunnery sergeant, UI police officer
“The person I think about first on Memorial Day is JASON L. DUNHAM, Medal of Honor recipient from 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines on April 14, 2004.
“I was on a mission along the Syrian border with Lima Company. Kilo Company was spun up from the east to intercept members that recently ambushed our battalion commander’s convoy. My unit began to secure a landing zone for the medical air-evac that was needed for the injured Marines from the ambush.
“Kilo Company and Corporal Dunham were able to stop a vehicle fleeing the ambush area. After fighting with the subject, he dropped a fragmentation grenade out of desperation. Dunham immediately alerted his surrounding units and threw himself on top of the grenade, saving his men’s lives.
“My unit began clearing the city, engaging in multiple firefights while attempting to secure a landing zone for our medical helicopters. The enemy orchestrated a well-placed ambush in that they even had mortar fire pre-targeted for our helicopter landing zones.
“Multiple attacks rained on us as we struggled to secure the southernmost landing zone. Members of Kilo Company arrived and one yelled, ‘They hit our battalion commander and Dunham threw himself on a damn grenade. Let’s get them the hell out of here!’ Knowing Dunham sacrificed what he did, gave my men a burst of motivation needed to hold off the attack long enough to get our wounded out.
“Though Corporal Dunham ultimately passed away from his injuries, his name and sacrifice has, and will continue to motivate Marines for generations to come. His story is told yearly to my friends and family; I strive to live with purpose and conviction due to men like Jason Dunham.
“Never forgotten ... Until Valhalla ... Semper Fidelis.”
DANN HUFFORD, Danville native and Army staff sergeant, earned Bronze Star for heroism in Iraq
“The one service member that comes to mind is my friend, (fellow Danville native) JUSTIN PENROD.
“We grew up together before joining the Army. We served a tour together in Iraq in 2005.
“If you ever needed someone to be there for you, Justin would be — even if you just wanted to sit in silence.”
TODD WILSON, Rantoul High principal who served in Army for eight years
“I am fortunate that everyone I know who has served in various conflicts has returned alive. However, I do think of my grandpa, ROY WILSON, who served during World War II.
“He was a hard-working, quiet man who I admired very much. He spoke with his actions and not his words. Like many others who served in a conflict, he didn’t talk about the war.
“I remember my dad telling me that Grandpa hated the holidays because ‘something happened’ during that time of year while he was in the war. The details are fuzzy to me, because I was still very young, but I believe it was during the Battle of the Bulge.”