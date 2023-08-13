Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Picking up where we left off last week, in the second installment of a two-part miniseries: With a potential rematch looming next fall between an incumbent going on 82 and a 78-year-old challenger, we respectfully asked a panel of octogenarians: Do you believe that 80 is too old to be president?
STAN IKENBERRY
University of Illinois’ 14th president (1979-95)
“Yes, for good or ill, age does matter, but not all that much.
“I may have been the youngest to ever assume the presidency of the University of Illinois — and, by the way, the oldest. I came to Illinois in 1979 at age 44, the youngest (UI president), although President (Edmund) James from years past also took the post at a comparable age.
“Why does it matter? At age 44, I was willing to think big and do radical things, including restructuring the University of Illinois in Chicago. The creation of the Beckman Institute and rebuilding of the North Campus were big changes, high risks that an older president might not have been willing to take.
“As a young, green president, you are fearless. You don’t know the risks and when others tell you it can’t be done, you refuse to listen.
“On the other hand, as I have grown older, I now more fully appreciate the ‘wisdom of old age.’”
THERESA MICHELSON
Retired Urbana High librarian and Southeast Urbana Neighborhood Association coordinator
“America is obsessed with age, strangely in multiples of ten. Hence, the overwhelming attention given to the situation where we have an 80-year-old running for re-election as president and another candidate who will reach that ‘milestone’ in three years.
“The U.S. has different minimum ages for candidates running for federal office — representative, senator and president. There is no maximum age at which one is expected to retire.
“As an 80-year-old, I have thought about the challenges and demands that someone my age would face as president. If that someone was smart, in decent health and their dedication to the country was unquestioned; if they drew on a lifetime of experience in government while surrounding themselves with like-minded staff and appointees; and if their success at getting legislation passed was stellar, then, yes, that 80-year-old is fit to be president.”
CECILE STEINBERG
Member of N-G’s inaugural Seventy Over 70 class, retired from UI’s McKinley Health Center and Planned Parenthood
“I don’t think you can have a hard-and-fast rule. We age differently.
“I know of people well past 80 who are active and vibrant, engaged in community affairs, learning new skills; and know of people much younger who are frail and have ‘given up.’
“There’s a lot to be said for the experience and wisdom that can come with age, and these are attributes I would prefer in a president.”
THE REV. GEORGE REMM
Pastor emeritus, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Urbana
“The wisdom of those growing older, as evidenced in the first round of responses from those growing older, was mixed, with two saying ‘OK, if the person is healthy and cognitively capable’ and three saying no and advising that change in our system is necessary.
“I made a personal decision to move to Brookdale Senior Living, precisely because of my aging — I’m now 89 years of age — and personal health issues. Though I recognize that someone 80 years old may still have good personal health and cognitive capability, the factor of aging leading to physical and mental disability, and even death, is evident in most studies.
“So based on personal experience and the results of aging studies, I do not feel that someone 80 or over should run for the presidency, let alone be elected.”
JOAN ZERNICH
N-G Seventy Over 70 inaugural class member, retired from Carle Clinic
“People often say, ‘age is just a number.’ However, being president is not ‘just a job.’ Mental, emotional and physical health are important issues to consider. If there is a valid test for cognitive and emotional ability, I feel that should be given to every candidate.
“We have tests to drive a car; why not a test to run the country? How about testing members of Congress and the Supreme Court as well? Most of us lose some of our skills as we age. Voters will decide this question.”
ARMINE KOTIN MORTIMER
UI professor emerita, French literature
“Above all, the president should have an unimpeachable moral standard, and age is not a determining factor in such a necessary personal quality.
“At a minimum, we need competence: (Joe) Biden has proved he can do the job, while (Donald) Trump proved he was a disaster as president, and this difference is also not a matter of age.”
ANNETTE LANSFORD
Retired physician
“Ideally, a U.S. presidential candidate would be between the ages of 45 and 65 years old, and have government leadership experience, a strong record of integrity, a thorough knowledge, understanding and loyalty to the U.S. Constitution, and a good grasp of national and geopolitical issues.
“At the current time, it looks like we will be considering two older presidential candidates, about both of whom concerns have been raised, in the 2024 election — though perhaps others will join the contest.
“People who are 80 and beyond vary greatly in their physical, cognitive and mental health. We have seen older world leaders who have excelled in their roles.
“We need to carefully evaluate presidential candidates, not only by their age, but by their fitness to serve in one of the most important jobs in the world. This is critical for the future of our democracy.”
THOM MOORE
N-G Seventy Over 70 honoree and retired faculty member, UI Department of Psychology
“I do not have any strong feelings regarding the age of a president. While I do think that a lower limit on elected officials is appropriate, I think that at the upper limit we should be more concerned about competence, character, health and ability to hear, serve and unite people.
“It would be a mistake to rule candidates in or out simply on the basis of age.”
BRUCE HUTCHINGS
Retired Champaign architect developed Robeson Meadows
“In general, I am opposed to excessive governmental restrictions on our individual freedom on how we choose to live our lives. Freedom to speak and act without reprisal is our most precious right.
“As we age, our ability to manage our affairs diminishes both mentally and physically, for some more quickly than others. The demands of the presidency are of the highest order. They really call for someone at the peak of their abilities in all respects.
“Opportunities abound for such candidates to come forward. Where are they?
“While it currently does not appear to be the case, the voting public who will ultimately choose our next president should be able to ascertain whether a candidate is fit to be president.
“So, after thinking about it carefully, I regretfully conclude that an age limit of 80 should be imposed.”
DICK O’NEILL
N-G Seventy Over 70 honoree, Prospect Bank regional president
“Being 82 years old, I have to say a definite yes. Older and wiser and still out of jail.”