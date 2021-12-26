Big 10: Picks for 2021's Person of the Year, Part 2
Picking up where we left off last Sunday, we asked members of our High School Confidential team and other special guests: Who’s your choice for 2021’s Person of the Year?
HOLLY MELBY, who's among the speakers booked for 2022’s ‘That’s What She Said,’ set for Feb. 26 at Champaign’s Virginia Theatre
“Local University of Illinois Sergeant James Carter is a phenomenal example of exceptional character that we all should aspire to.
“His leadership skills are apparent in the way he shows up with such courage, wisdom and dedication. And not only does he bring those characteristics to his role as a sergeant, he also displays these traits in his personal life as a husband, father, friend and community member.
“C-U is fortunate to have him, as well as the fellow police officers he works with, serving us all so selflessly.”
LUCY MOSS, Central High School Confidential Correspondent
“My person of the year would have to be American pop star Britney Spears.
“Spears was recently in a now-terminated conservatorship where her father was her conservator. Her case is so important this year for showing how women are taken advantage of, no matter their social standing, and demonstrating how the media harasses and objectifies people in the spotlight.
“The fact that she seems to be so resilient and positive is another reason why she is my person of the year. Spears’ story represents another step closer to achieving equal and human rights for everyone, but especially women.”
TINLEY PETERS, Mahomet-Seymour High School Confidential Correspondent
“I pick my teachers, past and present, here at Mahomet-Seymour. Each and every one of them has shown determination and stability for all our students, especially during this time of the pandemic.
“I don’t think some people realize how hard they work to teach us and even become important supporters in our lives. I don’t think they get enough credit.”
PARK MITCHELL, Urbana High School Confidential Correspondent
“My person of the year would be Ngozi Okonjo-Iqeala. This year, the former Nigerian finance minister became the director general of the World Trade Organization. Her main mission has been to limit the spread of COVID-19 and grow the spread of the vaccine.
“Her work has primarily focused on the developing countries of the world. She has fought to limit export restrictions on vaccine-related products. She hammers the message that the only way to truly subdue COVID-19 is if everyone has the proper resources.
“Along with her impressive work, there are also the massive barriers she has broken, becoming the first-ever African and woman to take the position of director general of the WTO. Known for trying to remove corruption out of the Nigerian government, it will be exciting to see what she does next.”
PEGGY PRICHARD, Senior Marketing Manager, Frasca International
“My vote for person of the year is the Democrat senator from West Virginia, Joe Manchin. In the circus of the national political arena, he has done something that truly stands out and may force our elected officials to slow down, go back to the drawing board and do what’s best for our country.
“He has bravely gone against his peers for valid reasons on a bill that would have huge repercussions on our economy for decades to come.
“He is not afraid to stick to his beliefs and didn’t let bullies and protesters coerce him to support legislation he did not believe in. In a sea of extremist politicians, he is a true moderate — which I believe represents the majority of voters in our country.
“He is practical and forward-thinking and doesn’t act on emotions. Our country needs more leaders who are willing to stand up for up their beliefs and vote their conscience, even if they are not popular with their peers for doing so.”
MOSS BRESNAHAN, Executive Director, Illinois Public Media
“Judy Woodruff is the anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour. She is one of the most trusted broadcast journalists in America, and that trust is especially important during this time of misinformation and uncertainty.
“Judy is representative of journalists across the country, in big cities and rural communities, who work hard every day to protect against abuse of power and misinformation. She has covered every presidential campaign and convention since 1976 and knows there is nothing more important to a functioning democracy than an informed, engaged public.
“This year, Judy received the first-ever Peabody Award for Journalistic Integrity by ‘serving as an outspoken advocate of the First Amendment and upholding the importance of a free and unfettered press as critical to the survival of our democracy.’
“Great journalism makes an enormous difference to the civic health of a society. Judy’s groundbreaking work and commitment to the truth is an inspiration for us all.”
BISHOP LOU TYLKA, Catholic Diocese of Peoria
“My persons of the year for 2021 would be the ‘adaptable person.’ In so many instances with the pandemic, things continued to shift on a regular basis.
“The health-care workers and first-line responders, the teachers and school administrators, the service industry workers, the scientists, the politicians, the priests — all people who continued to ‘adapt’ as necessary to deal with the ongoing reality of COVID-19 are who I admire in 2021.
”Those who sought, for the good of all, to make the necessary, although at times unsettling, changes to their lives and livelihoods are to be commended. Living through a pandemic — an experience we have not had to for a really long time — has brought many adaptations to daily life.
“I am truly inspired by those who put others and the common good ahead of their own needs to keep things going in the right direction to beat COVID.”
AMELIA BOSCH, Tuscola High School Confidential Correspondent
“Dolly Parton gets my vote. Year after year, she has continued to step up to help in times of need.
“In 1995, she established her Imagination Library project, which has now donated 170 million books to children under the age of five. In 2020, she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University to help fund research for the Moderna vaccine.
“When she got her COVID-19 vaccine (shot) this past year, she did it live and sang her famous song, ‘Jolene,’ to help promote the vaccine. In the fall, she donated $700,000 to victims of a fatal flood that swept through Tennessee.
”Her philanthropy goes back years. Her causes include environmental, healthcare, education, poverty, and natural disasters.
“Her philanthropy is rooted in her never forgetting where she came from. She is also a shining example of someone who believes in a dream and accomplishes that dream.
”Dolly Parton came from humble beginnings and has worked her way up to being a role model and a star. She even, just recently, broke three more Guinness World Records. I could not think of anyone more deserving, than Dolly Parton for Person of the Year.”
ELIZABETH MAJERUS, Director, Uni High
“Right now, I would say Governor (J.B.) Pritzker would be my person of the year for the way he’s handled the COVID-19 pandemic in Illinois. I’ve been so grateful to be a resident of Illinois and part of the U of I community, because the leadership on COVID has been tremendous.
“With Governor Pritzker, I am especially impressed with his ability to make the right decision for the community health and weather the considerable criticism he gets for it with a good spirit.
“And while he tends to err on the side of health and safety, he makes protecting our state economy and helping small business owners a priority, as well.”
KRISTA MARTIN, Fisher High School Confidential Correspondent
“I think person of the year should go to health-care workers, who have experienced the absolute bad and ugly parts of their jobs. They have dealt with a world pandemic that has resulted in a decrease in health-care employees, a sickness that is still trying to be controlled, overfilled hospitals — and they have worked countless hours and made selfless decisions all to save people’s lives.
“They have run their bodies until there is almost nothing left — just for everyone else to be healthy. I think the person of the year should go out to a doctor, nurse, respiratory therapist or anyone else that works in health care so they know that their work does not go unnoticed and that they are true heroes.”
PAILI DAVIS, Bismarck-Henning High School Confidential Correspondent
“My person of the year would be Lisa Mitchell from Danville. Lisa has been a role model for me this year showing me what a good citizen and family friend is supposed to be.
"Lisa has been a close friend of my Aunt Kim’s for as long as I can remember. They both worked for the Illinois State Police together and have both heavily impacted my life. I am very grateful for them both.”