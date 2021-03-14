Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Becoming windy with showers developing overnight. Low 33F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.