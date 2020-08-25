Big 10: The first time I cast a vote
With this month marking the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment becoming law, granting women the right to vote, we asked 10 elected officials what they remember most about the first time they cast a vote.
DEB FEINEN
Champaign mayor
“The first time I voted was in 1986. Ironically, given everything that is going on currently with vote by mail, my first vote was absentee, via the mail, because I was in Massachusetts for college, at Mount Holyoke.
"My mom, Linda Frank, was on the ballot so that made it more meaningful. I remember pulling out the ballot and placing it on the styrofoam pad and using what looked like an open paper clip wire to poke the holes in the ballot for my choices. I don't recall if I turned it over to wipe off any hanging chads or not.
“I put it in the envelope and sent it back home to Champaign County proudly. It was important to me to maintain my connection to home, to vote absentee in the community where I knew the issues and the people, and where my heart remained.”
KATE WATSON
Douglas County state’s attorney
“In 1986, I was an 18-year-old freshman at the University in Colorado in Boulder and was not quite as enthusiastic about voting as I am now, especially as a Republican on an otherwise liberal campus.
“I did vote for Ted Strickland for governor, but would have much preferred to have cast a vote for John Elway or John Denver.”
SAUNDRA UHLOTT
Rantoul City Schools board VP
“I was 17 during the Watergate hearings and watched them almost every day. Those really interested me and I could not wait to be old enough to vote.
“I turned 18 in December of 1973 and voted in the 1974 presidential election. My parents always voted and definitely encouraged my sisters and I to exercise our right to vote at every opportunity.
“I have voted in every local and presidential election since then.”
MICHELLE OSBORNE
Villa Grove city clerk
“I turned 18 in April of 1978 and I recall being somewhat disappointed that I just missed being able to vote in the primary election that year.
“I voted in the fall elections and it was James Thompson's second term. It is kind of ironic thinking that he was the first governor I voted for and he just passed away in the last few weeks.
“I do know that I felt very proud to be an American and to have the privilege to vote. I vote in every election to this day so my voice is heard. Each vote counts.”
DARLENE HALLORAN
Danville school board member
“I don’t remember my parents voting — ever. They could have but never involved their children. Politics was never discussed in my home.
“I was old enough to vote when I went to college so I did, by mail. I don’t remember anything about that vote.
“However, my first in-person vote in 1976 in the presidential election of Gerald Ford vs. Jimmy Carter. Our country was in chaos post-Watergate, suffering the fall of Vietnam and Ford’s very unpopular pardon of Richard Nixon.
“It seemed a vital time to exercise my voice and right to vote. Jimmy Carter promised a ‘return to honesty.’ Seems eerily timely today.
“I can still recall standing in line after work, nervous yet excited to have a voice. My young history of voting included many mail-in votes as we were traveling in the military and I’m very grateful that as an American, I was still afforded the right to vote.”
GIANINA BAKER
Champaign school board VP
“Honestly, I don't remember much about my first time voting — 2000 was the year, Gore v. Bush. My experience voting was pretty uneventful while the outcome was totally opposite.
“While my first experience voting was a bit forgettable, these past few elections and the ones to come, locally and nationally, will stick with me forever. I was a part of history that elected its first Black president and hopefully come November, I will witness the first Black vice president elected.
“Women — specifically, Black women — have a whole lot of power with their votes, if and when we use them, and know that because of our forefathers and foremothers, to exercise that right is one of the biggest acts of resistance.”
ANNE HALL
Urbana school board president
“The first election I took part in was in 1992, the fall of my sophomore year at UIUC. That was the time when there was a huge push to get out the youth vote, and the Motor Voter Bill was picking up steam.
“Hillary Clinton gave a speech on the Quad in front of the Illini Union, about the same spot where Brother Max used to stand for his Wednesday sermons. I remember listening to her and getting excited that young people were actually being courted for votes in a way that they hadn't in years past.
“I was inundated with campaign flyers, phone calls, and campaign volunteers stopping me on the street. I was excited to be able to vote in that election, but I did it via absentee ballot. I figured that most of my tax dollars — or rather, my parents' tax dollars — were still going to my hometown of Quincy, so I should probably vote for the candidates representing my family's interests at home.
"I remember filling out the ballot in the living room of my student apartment on Lincoln Avenue and feeling like I was taking a test with the ovals I had to shade in next to the candidates' names. It was the first time I realized that I needed to do homework before an election, from presidential candidates down to local officials and judges, because not knowing what policies a candidate stands for is the same as guessing random answers on a test.”
LORI LARSON
Mahomet-Seymour school board VP
“What I remember most about the first time I got to vote was that my mom was there.
“My mom has served as an election official for as long as I can remember. When I went in, there she was at my polling place.
"I got to see her and the people who we would make a meal for the night before the election. Mom would get up very early and work the election, all day, usually about a 16-hour day.”
HEATHER MANGIAN
Savoy village trustee
“I reached voting age soon after the 18-year-old vote came into being in 1973.
"Before this, my male friends could be drafted to fight in Vietnam at age 18 without any vote or say in the elected leadership because the voting age was 21. So the ability to vote at age 18 was very important for our generation.
“The first presidential election I could vote in would have been in 1976 while I was a student at Monmouth College. I am not certain if I voted for the first time there or on the University of Illinois campus in the next presidential election. I believe it was while at Monmouth because of concerns about the draft.
“I do remember walking quite a distance to the polling location and that I was horrified that the election judge read my name out loud. There were three subjects never mentioned in polite conversation — politics, money and religion. Voting was supposed to be a very private act — and there was my name called out to whoever was there. I was not expecting that.
"I had completed my research and decided upon the candidates. The voting booth with flimsy cloth walls did not offer the privacy for voting that I expected, either.
“Even with all of the unexpected, voting felt right. It gave me a sense of fulfilling my responsibility as an American citizen. Voting made me feel a part of the nation — adding my voice to the whole to make the choice for a leader reflective of the people.
“I’ve voted in every election since.”
CATHY MANNEN
Tuscola school board president
“My parents always instilled in my siblings and I the importance of voting in every election. Every election matters, from school board and city council elections to presidential elections.
"The first election when I was eligible to vote was the primary of 1990. What I remember most is how empowering it was to be able to use my voice through my vote and be an active participant in the election process. To this day, I still have that same feeling of empowerment when I cast my vote. And I continue to do so in every election, no matter how small or big the candidates and ballot issues are.
"While we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote, it is important to remember that in many states, Black women were still unable to exercise that right due to racist laws intended to disenfranchise people of color and prevent them from voting.
"I am forever grateful to the women who came before me and fought for our right to vote. I owe it to them and to the women who come after me to vote in every election."