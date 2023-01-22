Big 10: What's your take on county sheriffs' stance on HB 5471?
In Part 3 of a continuing miniseries on Illinois’ ban on assault weapons, we asked community members for their thoughts on one divisive offshoot of the new law: County sheriffs publicly denouncing HB 5471 and saying they won’t use deputies’ time — or county jail space — to ensure that citizens with grandfathered-in weapons register them with the state.
AMBER OBERHEIM, whose husband Chris, a Champaign police officer, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic-disturbance call in 2021
“In response to a recent firearm ban signed by Governor (J.B.) Pritzker on January 9th, many of the sheriffs in Illinois took a stand. They publicly defended the Constitution of the United States, which protects an individual’s right to keep and bear arms.
“I applaud the sheriffs who made this decision and support them in their efforts to uphold our nation’s Constitution.
“Here’s the simple fact: Criminals will always find a way to obtain weapons. This assault-weapons ban isn’t going to stop them, but it will diminish the right of lawful gun owners to bear arms and protect their homes.
“Case in point: the repeat felon who murdered my husband was able to unlawfully obtain a gun, even with laws in place to prevent it.
“This assault-weapons ban was also known as the ‘Protect Illinois Communities Act.’ If lawmakers in Illinois really want to protect our communities, they must start holding the person accountable for the crime, not the gun.”
TERRY VON THADEN, whose son, Liam Gasser, was shot in the head while driving on North Prospect Avenue in 2021
“I read the statement from the majority of sheriffs carefully. I would no more expect them to go door-to-door to check for lawful gun registration than I would expect them to go door-to-door to check for lawful vehicle registration.
“The statement is rather a red herring, skillfully crafted — no doubt with legal advice — and meant to be provocative.
“The Second Amendment is not an unlimited civilian right. Many judicial rulings have upheld the right to protect hearth and home, as they should. This is about civilian ownership of weapons that are a hallmark of deadlier public mass shootings.
“It’s about a balanced interest. Guns are not outlawed; the ban is on semiautomatic weapons and high-capacity magazines. As noted by the Brady Campaign in 2008, the Second Amendment does not say any gun, any time for anyone.
“In the majority vote delivered by the Supreme Court in District of Columbia v. Heller, conservative Justice Antonin Scalia wrote that the Second Amendment individual right to bear arms is not unlimited, and continues subject to restrictions, ‘just as we do not read the First Amendment to protect the right of citizens to speak for any purpose.’
“When do personal privileges undercut the greater good? When they demonstrate harm to our society. Our families are not collateral damage. House Bill 5471 is aptly titled ‘Protect Illinois Communities Act.’ It may not be perfect, but it’s a starting point.
“It has the ability to afford these same sheriffs a modicum of protection in their capacity as first responders. It means something for their safety in our communities as well, beyond thoughts and prayers.”
CHUCK KNOX, former Douglas County Board chair
“I lean toward the sheriffs’ side of the argument. I do not think the General Assembly did enough common-sense research into the problem.
“We have 2-plus-million gun owners in the state. Have any of them done a mass terror shooting? I think not.
“When I was a child, most of the boys had .22-caliber rifles, many of which had a 15-round capacity with the magazine feeding up the stock. How or why would you have to modify a gun that was used primarily to shoot tin cans and squirrels?
“Put the illegal suppliers of weapons in jail for years, along with the purchaser.”
MATT HAUSMAN, Pesotum Republican ran for Congress in 2022
“I personally oppose the firearms ban for a variety of reasons. I also agree, in practice, for the time being, with the approach many of these sheriffs are taking regarding not enforcing portions of the law, such as firearm registration, against responsible gun owners not violating any other laws.
“That said, the rhetorical approach of many of these sheriffs is problematic. Too many have taken a hard stance regarding the constitutionality of the law. Constitutional interpretation is not the role of a county sheriff. Our system of government leaves that to the courts.
“What will these sheriffs do if the courts eventually uphold the constitutionality of the law? The entire system breaks down if local officials begin individually appointing themselves the ultimate authority on what is and is not constitutional in their jurisdictions.
“I would have preferred that these sheriffs had taken a more measured approach such as: ‘Given the legitimate constitutional concerns about aspects of this law, we will wait for those questions to be answered by the courts. Until that time, we will use our discretion in enforcement priorities and will not burden legal and responsible gun owners with something that may be overturned in a short time anyway.’
“This approach would have the same practical impact, while still respecting our system of government, and it would have been a step away from the absolutist and confrontational mentality that has unfortunately taken hold of our politics on this and so many other issues.”
MIKE ROBERTS, executive Director, Seek And Find Ministries of Rantoul
“I believe we, as a nation, should seek to preserve our constitutional freedoms without endangering our unalienable rights — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
“I don’t think ‘banning’ is the answer. Evil people do evil things. So, for the preservation of our freedoms and unalienable rights, we need to deal justly and firmly with people who do evil.”
DURRELL ROBINSON, Danville High basketball coach
“I am a true believer of the statement ‘guns do not kill people, stupid people with guns kill people.’
“Guns are needed for protection, but also there are so many unnecessary deaths — non-self-defense — today due to the wrong people being in possession of dangerous weapons.
“We have to do better as a whole.”
GREG COZAD, CEO, Cozad Asset Management
“There is a disconnect between the Legislature and much of law enforcement on important issues facing our state.
“Last week in Chicago, I attended a presentation by the University of Chicago Crime Lab on how to reduce gun violence. The gun homicide rate is uniquely an American problem. The United States has a six- to eight-times-higher gun-homicide rate per 100,000 people than 17 other measured industrialized countries.
“Interestingly, the homicide rate in New York and Los Angeles is dramatically lower than in Chicago. The study showed two predominant reasons for this.
“One was a professionalized police force with better management techniques, technology and training. The second reason was a community priority to develop better conflict management and mediation.
“Locally, I have been impressed with Champaign Police Chief Tim Tyler and the steps he has taken to strengthen our local police department and improve our community.”
JANE McFADDEN, Vermilion County coroner
“I took an oath when I entered the United States Army to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States against enemies both foreign and domestic. It is an oath that doesn’t expire.
“So I would say I support the Second Amendment and am supportive of the sheriffs across Illinois.
“My family is German, and Hitler told them to register their guns, then took them away. Disarming law-abiding citizens was and is tyranny.”
MIKE JONES, retired Champaign County judge
“Officers have discretion when enforcing the law. Who among us hasn’t hoped to receive a warning rather than a speeding ticket?
“But they don’t have discretion to interpret the constitution. Judges do that. It’s a very slippery slope when local sheriffs are allowed to decide which laws are appropriate and which aren’t.
“Our government is based on a separation of powers and needs to stay that way.”
SUSAN McKINNEY, director, St. Joseph Township-Swearingen Memorial Library
“I have mixed emotions. Without reading the law in detail, the question of Second Amendment violations could be valid, but I also don’t like intentionally ignoring a law.”
MIKE DILLEY, former Urbana fire chief
“Well, first off, gun bans are being deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court constantly. Therefore, Governor Pritzker is just going to succeed in dragging the state into lengthy legal battles that will cost the taxpayers more money.
“One should learn from past mistakes and convincing evidence that gun bans do not curb gun violence. Just look to our neighbors in Chicago as how that has worked there.
“Just like vehicles that kill over 1,000 Illinois residents annually, it’s not the vehicle. It’s the drivers. It’s not the guns, it’s the operators, many of which are repeated criminals. They will still possess the guns and still kill others.
“The biggest problems law enforcement face today with violent crimes are brought on primarily in our current society for two reasons. The deteriorating family, and the psychosis brought on by the abuse of both legal and illegal substances.”