With the passing of one of TV’s titans, John Madden, we asked on-air personalities near and far: Who’s the broadcaster you wanted to grow up to be like?
CAROL MARIN, UI alumna, Peabody Award-winning Chicago broadcast journalism legend
“It was in college at the University of Illinois that I first saw Catherine ‘Cassie’ Mackin on the air on NBC. Yes, she was blonde. Yes, she was beautiful. But on top of it all, she was smart, did serious stories, was an actual network correspondent — a lone woman in a sea of men.
“I remember one night, home from college, I was watching the news with my mother. Cassie Mackin came on. Did her report. Signed off, ‘Catherine Mackin, NBC News.’
“Though I was an English major preparing to graduate and go teach somewhere, my mother turned to me and said, ‘You know, I can see you doing that kind of work someday.’
“Who knew? Well, apparently my mother did. And way before me.”
JENNIFER HENDRICKS-KAUFMANN, former WCIA anchor/reporter now enterprise communications and health system marketing director for Carle Health
“I decided to become a broadcaster when I was nine years old, the same age my daughter is today, the day the shuttle Challenger exploded. Many of the teachers were huddled near the school’s television in the library, especially focused since a teacher was onboard.
“That evening, I watched Tom Brokaw recount the day’s news and describe the devastation in our nation. I remember thinking what an important job he had, helping people understand what’s happening.
“Brokaw had a style of delivering news and carrying live coverage that I believe is still unmatched. Show what happened, share context and acknowledge the weight of it all without drama.
“Later as a professional, I grew to appreciate Dan Rather‘s approach. A photographer friend and I would keep our earpieces on while we awaited local returns between our live shots so we could hear the ‘Ratherisms’ as coverage of the race between George Bush and Al Gore drug on.
“One still sticks in my mind. ‘This race is tight like a too-small bathing suit on a too-long ride home from the beach.’ There are web pages dedicated to his comments. I never would try to emulate it. Who could?
“Lesley Stahl and Andrea Mitchell are also among the many who inspired me. I feel fortunate to continue working today with many strong reporters dedicated to serving our community.”
JACOB DICKEY, WCIA meteorologist
“I grew up watching Robert Reese and wanted to be just like him one day. He cared about others, was very smart when it came to weather, and he never let a moment pass to playfully tease someone or crack a joke.
“I still remember when he surprised me in my fourth-grade classroom at GCMS, and when I got to be a kidcaster in fifth grade with him on The Morning Show. He had a way of making any kid feel like they were the most important person in the room, and he did that for me several times.
“I think the greatest thing about him is his humor. He always had a joke, and there’s still some legendary stories told about him to this day at WCIA.
“When I was a kidcaster, he had me ask Matt Metcalf how many cans of hairspray he had to use every morning. Matt and Gabrielle Martin got a kick out of that. Robert denied he put me up to it, but had a big, guilty grin on his face.
“He made a tremendous impact in my life and I hope I’m able to be half the meteorologist and person he was. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for him.”
BYRON PITTS, ABC ‘Nightline’ co-anchor
“The late Ed Bradley (of ‘60 Minutes’ fame). Ed never took sides but always took an emotional position.
“You always knew how he felt about the person. He was honest about that. And yet he always allowed the person to speak their truth. He was kind. Unapologetic. Courageous
“Ed is my North Star.”
BRET BEHERNS, WCIA sports director
“Growing up in the area, I always watched Chris Widlic on WCIA and thought he had a great job covering Illinois athletics. Combine that with watching ‘SportsCenter’ on repeat in junior high and high school, and I set out to become a TV reporter and anchor.
“While I never made it a goal to become the sports director at WCIA, working for the station I grew up watching was always intriguing to me. And as fate would have it, I’ve been working here for almost nine years now.
“I never knew Widlic until I got into the business but we see each other a couple of times a year at games. I always joke that I grew up watching him and now have his old job, which makes him feel old.
“Sometimes, I go into our archive room, pull out one of the thousands of Beta and DVCPRO tapes we have in there, and watch old sports clips and reports from the biggest Illini games from yesteryear.
“More than anything, I’m thankful to have the opportunity to lead a talented team. There have only been a handful of sports directors at WCIA in the past 30 years, including Dan Roan, Chris Widlic and Aaron Bennett. I’m grateful to be included in that group.”
DAN ROAN, formerly of WCIA, now of WGN
"I grew up in Iowa listening mostly to Cardinals baseball broadcasts, went to sleep a lot of nights to the Harry Caray-Jack Buck tandem on KMOX out of St. Louis.
"I loved the excitement that Harry always brought to the broadcasts, never imagining that someday I'd be w
orking alongside him at WGN.
"As much as I admired him, I appreciate Jack's style — low-key until the moment called for a little bit more, and he always delivered."
DOUG QUICK, recently retired Fox Illinois news/weather anchor
“I never thought I would have much chance of pursuing a career in broadcasting, as I had a severe stuttering problem through my junior high and early high school days. That shifted my career goals to pharmacy, having worked at a Taylorville drug store from high school through my first two years of college as a pharmacy major.
“In 1973, I met Bob Taylor, one of the disc jockeys at WDBR in Springfield, where he showed me the various aspects of automated radio. From then on, I was hooked. I took a year off from college, to decide what direction I wanted to take, with broadcasting winning out.
“I started at my hometown radio station in Taylorville in 1974, but by 1976 I was hired at WDBR while returning to college as a communication major at Western Illinois. I worked with some of central Illinois’ broadcasting greats at WDBR — Bob Taylor, Steve West, Rich Styles and others who served as my mentors. In 1979, Bob Taylor would join the staff at WDNL, where I would spend a good portion of my broadcast career.”
“Later in writing my book, ‘Pictures on the Prairie: The History of Mid-Illinois Television,’ I was thrilled to meet and talk to many of the early television people who influenced me, as well. I felt as if I had gone full circle. I’m now retired, appreciating that it has been a wonderful career."
JOHN PAUL, former WCIA news director, anchor, producer, reporter and executive producer
“Walter Cronkite exuded credibility and trust. ‘Most trusted man in America.’ ‘That’s the way it is.’ I might have grown a mustache at one point because Walter had one.
“I never met ‘Uncle Walter’ but I’m proud to say, as a former member of the Emmy Board of Governors for Mid-America, I handed out dozens of St. Joseph, Missouri’s own Walter Cronkite scholarships to deserving high school and college students.
“For sports, it has to be Jack Buck. ‘That’s a winner!’ But then I’m a huge Cardinals fan.
“I met Jack a time or two when he was paired with Harry Caray in St. Louis. One of those two usually had a Budweiser in his hand.”
STEVE KELLY, WCIA sports alum (1981-89)
"The sports broadcaster who influenced me the most when I was growing up in Ohio was Jack Buck. My dad was a Cardinals fan and I began listening to the broadcasts on KMOX as a nine- or 10-year-old. I was mesmerized by his play-by-play skills as I listened in bed with the transistor radio under my pillow.
"It didn’t take long for me to decide what I wanted to do for a living. I met him a time or two along the way and admired his work.
"He did some TV during his career, but it was those Cardinals radio broadcasts that uncovered my passion for baseball and sports broadcasting, and helped shape my career.
"Jack Buck: That’s A Winner."
KEITH OLBERMANN, former ‘SportsCenter’ anchor, MSNBC talk show host
“I had a lot of them growing up: Jim Bouton, Tom Snyder, Walter Cronkite. But I started with the Yankees announcers, who in 1967 were Jerry Coleman, Joe Garagiola and Phil Rizzuto — with Marv Albert doing the pregame and postgame shows.
“Not long after I realized I would not make it as a ballplayer, I realized I would make it doing some combination of what they did.
“I met them all. I did the stadium PA for Old Timers Day at Yankee Stadium for a decade and Coleman finally came back for one, walked up to me and said ‘What is my favorite newscaster doing at a ballgame?’ I had to explain my entire sports career to him — even though he and I had had the same job as sports director at KTLA-TV in LA, he never watched sports except baseball. ‘Role model? I hope you found better ones after us.’ Thereafter, we always had a meal every time he was in New York.
“Bouton, who went right from ‘Ball Four’ to Channel 7 here when I was 11 — taught me where the line was, and how humor could work within sports news.
“The guy who gave me the big picture was Marv. In addition to the Yankees pre and post, he did play-by-play of the Rangers, Knicks and Giants on radio, the sportscast on the 11 p.m. show on Channel 4 and was beginning to get national assignments. Sounded pretty good to me.”
“Funny you should mention Madden. I worked with him on my second job — RKO Radio Network, 1981-82 — and he was big by then but not the Madden yet. Since I was at the bottom of the ladder of course he talked to me, and he encouraged me. A lot. ‘Keep sayin’ stuff. Don’t be afraid to say stuff.’
“Fittingly that Super Bowl broadcast I was on was his last game.”