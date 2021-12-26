Big 10: Who's your pick for 2021's Person of the Year?
Picking up where we left off on Town Hall Tuesday, we asked this week’s panel: Who’s your choice for 2021’s Person of the Year?
TERRI BARNES, UI Professor of History and Gender & Women’s Studies, recipient of Provost’s Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching
“I would make a group nomination of all the doctors, nurses, hospital and EMT staff everywhere who have worked so long and hard to save lives of the vaccinated, unvaccinated, whoever — anyone who has needed help over the past year.
“Almost two years, actually. They’ve worked unending shifts amidst terrible conditions, unprecedented difficulties and rampant uncertainty.”
JOAN ZERNICH, who's among the speakers booked for 2022’s ‘That’s What She Said,’ set for Feb. 26 at the Virginia Theatre
“I would like to nominate Terry Von Thaden. She is the mother of Liam Gasser, who was shot in broad daylight while driving his car. He is now a quadriplegic.
“Through her mental pain and anguish, she had the strength and courage to make an argument for the need of automated license plate readers during an interview with The News-Gazette.
“She is not alone in her pain as are many other victims of gun violence. This will not change her son’s life but it may prevent someone else from experiencing this nightmare.”
SCOTT EISENHAUER, Rantoul Village Administrator
“My 2021 Person of the Year is the small business owner. Never has there been a more challenging time for the ‘mom and pops’ than this past year.
“While most have just suffered through months of closure, this year brought them more challenges. Staffing shortages, supply chain delays, increasing cost of materials, rising inflation, declining expendable income for most, new rules and regulations related to COVID, and adapting to new market demands were just some of the major hurdles for these small businesses with fewer resources than the corporate chains.
“While some did not make it, most did — and a few even managed to recognize opportunity and expanded or grew their offerings. And yes, a handful were even brave enough to start a new business this year.
“With a strong dedication to live out the American dream of owning your own business, I salute the small business owners who struggled but survived, and look forward to their growth in the coming year.”
TOM RAMAGE, Parkland College President
“My choice for person of the year is Charles V. Evans.
“Charlie has been a mentor to countless folks like me throughout his career at the University of Illinois and well into retirement. Of course, it helps that he began as a counselor at Parkland College in the early days and I’m sure those skills have been invaluable throughout his career.
“It would be difficult to find a more gracious, honest, giving and genuine human being on the face of the earth. From his considered observations to his forethoughtful proverbs, Charlie has both guided and steadied many of us for decades.
“Although we don’t see each other that often, his influence is ever-present, especially when faced with difficult decisions.
“A silly, framed award he bestowed on me in 1997 has hung in every one of my offices since and my collegial correspondence begins as his always did. I hold him in the highest esteem and often find myself passing on nuggets of wisdom learned from him.
“One need not look much further than his long and unwavering support of the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen to assess the content of his character.
“Charlie and his wife, RuthAnn, are truly pillars of this community.”
KEVIN MUMFORD, 2021 Guggenheim Fellowship recipient, UI History Professor
“My pick for hero of the moment is Anthony Fauci .
“I was in San Francisco at the height of the AIDS crisis, well before there was a cure in sight, and when we were dying in silence under a president who refused to speak our names. It was a terror.
“Fauci brought remarkable sensitivity and non-judgment to the situation, though I am not sure how many beyond the queer community recall his work, much less lauded him.
“Obviously, today he is playing the voice of reason, over and over and over again. Thank goodness for sensitivity and reason.”
ABBY HOBBS, retired Associate Area Director, Champaign-Urbana YoungLives
“Erin Grace Watson is the coordinator of YoungLives, a nondenominational outreach ministry to teen moms and their babies. For the last 12 years, Erin has been working to give hope to teen moms in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul and most recently, Mahomet and St. Joseph.
“She advocates for them in court, she finds shelter when circumstances cause homelessness, she gives of herself, her love, energy, time and resources more generously than just about anyone I know.
“She is a great inspiration of selfless service to me and many in our community.”
CHRISTOPHER FREEBURG, UI’s John A. and Grace W. Nicholson Professor of English
“I choose Stacey Abrams. Her previous work and continuous work on voter registration never fails to impress me.
“She is a dedicated servant of the people working tirelessly in get others to seize their own power.”
JOHN MUIRHEAD, longtime chairman of The Refugee Center received 2021’s Claire Szoke Lifetime of Service Award from the C-U Immigration Forum
“I would honor nurses for their commitment, compassion and courage in addressing health-care needs in the time of COVID.
“All health-care workers are to be honored, respected and thanked for their good work.”
BETTY BRENNAN, President, Taylor Studios
“Elon Musk is an immigrant, serial entrepreneur that wanted to come to the U.S. to do his thing. This genius can change all our lives through his inventions and businesses.
“Like many before him, he came here to start that journey. He may take us to space while also helping our earthly environment. I like that he pushes back against media and those that bash him. He’s the bomb.”
RICARDO DIAZ, local immigrant advocate won James R. Burgess Jr.-Susan Freiburg Humanitarian Award at 2021’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Countywide Celebration
“The first person that comes to mind locally is Julie Pryde and her team at the C-U Public Health District.
“Every time I talk or see colleagues across the world and they are starting to be concerned about a new version of the scare, I think of how long we’ve already been on it — thanks to Julie not being afraid to put it out as urgently and widely as people would listen.
“I had a very nice immigrant lady approach me earlier this year. We talked about the hardships with the virus back home and how things went down here. In her humble voice, she pointed out that we live in a very smart town.
“It is as if the smart people knew what was coming. The university shut down, which caused employers to take notice, and there has been a team with vaccines everywhere we look.
“Other areas may have great pharmacies and hospital systems, too, but we have a county health leader that takes it home with her and has not been shy about her role.”