Big 10: Who's your pick for 2022's Person of the Year? (Part 2)
With just three weeks left until we flip our calendars to 2023, we asked community members in Part 2 of a December miniseries: Who’s your pick for 2022’s Person of the Year?
JOHN THIES, 2022 Champaign County Bar Association Pillar of the Bar
“My selection for Person of the Year is Ukrainian President VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY.
“The world has had a front row seat to President Zelenskyy’s leadership in the face of the ruthless and unprovoked Russian invasion. Despite the unspeakable horrors inflicted by a country many thought was a part of the community of civilized nations, the Ukrainian people have shown an inspirational resilience; a model for all those who care about freedom, democracy and the rule of law.
“Even as he has led his country to maintain its resolve — assembling critical international support — what makes President Zelenskyy’s profile in courage all the more remarkable to me, is his earlier unwillingness to be bullied by the former U.S. president who sought to exchange aid to bolster Ukrainian security for a willingness to become involved in U.S. domestic politics.
“President Zelenskyy resisted, even though he clearly knew of the threat that President Vladimir Putin and the Russians represented, and the importance of U.S. assistance in combating it. While no leader is perfect, standing up to bullies then as well as now demonstrates plainly why Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a deserving Person of the Year with courage worth emulating.”
STEPHEN NACCO, Danville Area Community College president
“BRET BIELEMA, the University of Illinois head football coach, for bringing exciting, championship-caliber football to what had been a lifeless and moribund program.
“He is laying the foundation for the Illini to become an elite Big Ten football power and future national champion.”
SUE GREY, United Way of Champaign County President/CEO and a 2022 Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumni Award winner
“Whom do I admire?
“I had to give this some thought, but here is what I came up with: It is not one person, but people. Champaign County has some of the BEST VOLUNTEERS you can find. They are the heart and soul of Champaign County.
“They prepare and serve food to the hungry, they wave at runners as they try to finish their first marathon, they rock babies, they serve on the school board, they are mentors and coaches to kids who need strong adults in their life. They are dads, moms, grandmas, business leaders, students and folks who care for their neighbors.
“I admire how dedicated they are to making our community a great place to live, grow and thrive. We are so fortunate here. People give of their time and talent every day, many times without any thanks — they deserve our admiration.”
JEN LASK, UI communications specialist and 2022 Central Illinois Business Forty Under 40 honoree
“My answer would be Highland Park Mayor NANCY ROTERING.
“When my sister first texted my family that she learned that a mass shooting was unfolding at our hometown’s July 4 parade — thankfully, my family wasn’t there — I, like so many others affected by gun violence, first felt numbness. Then paralyzing fear. Then indescribable sadness and anger.
“Mayor Nancy Rotering had the unthinkable task of helping Highland Park heal, and has now carried on with a mission to enact statewide and federal bans on assault-style weapons.
“Mayor Rotering first oversaw the passage of a citywide ban on assault weapons in 2013, in the wake of the Sandy Hook shooting. Sadly, in the decade since, we’ve seen time and time again how devastating a lack of gun control is.
“I’m grateful she has pushed through a horribly traumatic experience to continue to fight not only for Highland Park, but also for families across Illinois and the United States.”
JONATHAN COPPESS, UI assistant professor of agricultural and consumer economics
“I nominate TRACI BARKLEY, director of Sola Gratia Farms. She does amazing work leading an incredible, inspiring organization. Traci helps run the farm, which is a community-supported agriculture operation that produces some of the finest vegetables one will find.
“The farm under her leadership has also donated over 100,000 pounds of fresh produce — the farm donates up to 30 percent of its harvest each year — to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank and other hunger abatement programs in our community.
"Traci has been developing a field-to-school effort with USDA, works with Carle on providing healthy vegetables at mobile clinics and more.
“She is now leading the farm’s efforts to expand its operation and buy additional land in Urbana. I do not know how she does it all, but her work is amazing and her contributions to the community are extraordinary and inspirational.”
BRENNON HIGHTOWER, Parkland career counselor received college’s 2022 Outstanding Staff Green Award
“My vote for Person of the Year in 2022 would have to be split equally between BOB PROCTOR and JIM RHON.
“Mr. Proctor was a personal development legend. And although I did not know him personally, I felt as if I did when he passed away in February 2022. From the time I noticed him in ‘The Secret,’ I have followed his teachings; all of which have been very transformational.
"He was open in sharing lessons that he had learned from one of his late mentors, Earl Nightengale, as well as the teachings from ‘Think and Grow Rich’ by Napoleon Hill.
“The same goes for Jim Rhon. He too was a personal development legend that I just happened to stumble across on YouTube a few years back.
"He — along with his teachings from his late mentor, Mr. (John) Shoaff — has also helped shape some of my personal and professional development habits and behaviors. One of my favorite seminars from Mr. Rhon has been ‘How to Develop a Lifestyle.’
“Both have truly been a driving force in my life and I would vote equally for the two of them.”
JHANE REIFSTECK, principal, Reifsteck Reid & Company Architects
“My vote for ‘Person’ of the Year would be the politicians who ran on a platform of uniting and bridging the ever-widening political party gap.
“A local person who comes to mind would be MATT HAUSMAN. He ran a campaign with the aim of finding common ground and working with others regardless of political affiliation. I hope we see more platforms like his in future elections.”
ROBERT LAWLESS, UI’s Max L. Rowe Professor of Law received Campus Award for Excellence in Public Engagement
“Our hardworking UNIVERSITY STAFF would be my pick. Working mostly behind the scenes, they make sure the classrooms are ready, facilities are clean and safe, research supplies are purchased, student records are kept, computers run and meals are available in dorms and university settings.
“They do so many other things to make the university run that any list is incomplete. Universities often fail to appreciate just how much the staff affect our students’ educational experiences and leave impressions that last a lifetime.
“University staff rarely get the recognition they deserve. And, yes, the irony of a group recognition here rather than individual ones is not lost on me. You rightly were not going to let me pick dozens of people so this will have to do.
“The last few pandemic years have been especially tough, and the brunt of that workload fell on the university staff. It is particularly appropriate this year to recognize the university staff as Persons of the Year.”
JACOB BRETZ, 16-year district employee will be bumped up to Danville High principal come July 1
“I would vote for three people for 2022 Person of the Year: ATMAN SMITH, ALI SMITH and ANDRES GONZALEZ.
“Together, these three men founded and currently run the Holistic Life Foundation in Baltimore. They are also co-authors of the book, ‘Let Your Light Shine: How Mindfulness Can Empower Children and Rebuild Communities.’
“The Holistic Life Foundation provides high-quality yoga and mindfulness education for students all over the country living in traumatic situations and underserved communities. Their techniques and programs help students navigate the stress, trauma and tragedy in their past and current situations.
“Their goal is to help children develop and grow their potential through yoga, mindfulness and self-care. Not only do they support schools, their programs and techniques have been used in drug-treatment centers, mental-illness facilities and senior centers across the country.”
RUTH WYMAN, Urbana attorney
“As far as a national figure for Person of the Year, I would pick LIZ CHENEY. Her leadership on the committee investigating the insurrection brought out so much information about what really happened that day and in the weeks leading up to it —including former President Donald Trump’s involvement.
“But for her leadership, and the committee’s work, the information we now know would have been swept under the rug. Cheney lost her election due to speaking out to protect the Constitution, but the United States is better off and more firmly committed to the Constitution because of her work.”