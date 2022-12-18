Big 10: Who's your pick for 2022's Person of the Year? (Part 3)
With just two weeks left until we flip our calendars to 2023, we asked community members in Part 3 of a December miniseries: Who’s your pick for 2022’s Person of the Year?
ISAIAH EASTON, junior, Danville High
“My choice for Person of the Year is Illinois Senator SCOTT BENNETT. During his tenure as a state legislator, Senator Bennett made himself not only a resource but a mentor to my Future Problem Solvers team, a program that works to make positive changes in our community.
“When I or my peers would share our project ideas with him, he would always listen with an open mind, a full heart and a desire to help us find the resources to make a project successful. He understood the issues facing the community, and he wasn’t afraid to empower students from a smalltown high school who also wanted to solve those problems.
“For these reasons, my teammates and I consider him an honorary member of our Danville High School program.
“On a broader level, he never failed to show up for the events we cared about the most. From the annual Wreaths Across America to the grand opening of the Veterans Never 4-Get Memorial Garden at the American Legion this summer, you could always find him supporting our community.
“Just days before his passing, Senator Bennett rearranged his very busy schedule to attend our FPS holiday lunch honoring retired teachers.
“In his passing, he has inspired us to pick up where he left off. To be active forces for good. To be true community leaders. To give generously. To respect all voices.
“There will never be another Scott Bennett, but we can try to live up to the legacy he left. A model citizen, Senator Bennett has inspired me to be conscious of my community and to always be open-minded to people’s ideas. I hope others are inspired to do the same.
“Because of the legacy he left, I believe Senator Scott Bennett to be more than deserving of the title of Person of the Year.”
SARAH LIVESAY, Grand Prairie Friends Land Trust executive director and Champaign County Forest Preserve District commissioner
“After years of honorable service as an environmental champion to our local communities and his constituents, Senator SCOTT BENNETT is my Person of the Year.
“I was fortunate enough in my work at the forest preserve to see his dedication first-hand as he attended local legislative meetings, advocated for funding, listened to plans and then walked alongside us on the Kickapoo Rail Trail after years of work.
“In my professional career managing the local land trust, Grand Prairie Friends, he checked in on preserves, made himself available when we needed representation and celebrated our accomplishments.
“He cared about clean water, protecting open land and securing access to nature for his communities. He was a natural areas steward who valued these prairie lands.
“He understood this legacy and the health of our land was essential for the health of the communities he served.”
ROAA AL-HEETI, Champaign attorney will be among the featured speakers at February’s ‘That’s What She Said’ at the Virginia Theatre
“On the local level, I would vote for DAVE MONK, the Prairie Monk, as our C-U Person of the Year.
“Originally from Australia, Dave spent more than 30 years working to restore native prairie to our local area. He was also an adamant environmentalist and advocate for our local environment.
“He planted where he could, established not-for-profits toward this cause, supported other groups and efforts with a similar cause and focused on education, all toward this goal.
“Generations to come will benefit from his hard work without ever knowing it. Dave died on December 2, 2022.
“On an international level, I would vote for MAHSA AMINI, the 22-year-old young woman who was killed in Iran when she was accused of improperly wearing a hijab.
“She brought to light the injustice in forcing women to dress a certain way, whether forcing hijab in places like Iran or banning hijab in places like France and India.
“And of course, as a local hijabi myself, I am grateful to live in a town, state and country that allows me to wear whatever I choose every day.”
REGINALD HARDWICK, news and public affairs director, Illinois Public Media
“My vote for Person of the Year in 2022 is the late NICHELLE NICHOLS, who we lost on July 30, 2022.
“The Robbins, Illinois, native is best known for portraying Nyota Uhura on the ‘Star Trek’ TV series and films. She was one of the first Black women cast in a TV series in a very prominent role. She considered leaving the series for a Broadway show, but was approached by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at an NAACP banquet.
“Nichols recounted that King expressed that he was her biggest fan and urged her not to quit the show. King pointed out that Nichols’ portrayal showed Black people could be seen every day as ‘intelligent, quality, beautiful people’ who can go to space plus other professional careers.
“Nichols continued on the series and later helped NASA recruit women and people of color to pursue aerospace careers. Astronaut Mae Jemison cited Nichols as an inspiration.
“Her life reminded us of the importance of representation and paying it forward.”
ANDREA TORELLI, senior, Urbana Uni High
“My choice for Person of the Year are the members of FIRSTFOLLOWERS.
“FirstFollowers is an organization dedicated to providing support and guidance to the formerly incarcerated. The work that every member of FirstFollowers does is crucial to improving our community.
“I first learned about FirstFollowers when a co-director came to visit my social studies class to speak on prison reform. In class, the co-director said that just keeping someone out of prison shouldn’t be the goal, it’s also helping them build and be a part of a community.
“The justice system has failed to provide sufficient support for the formerly incarcerated, doing little to help with rehabilitation or address the psychological effects of imprisonment, which is why the work that FirstFollowers does is so important.
“The wide range of resources and support that FirstFollowers provides through trauma counseling, economic and educational courses and community workshops is creating immense positive change within Champaign-Urbana.
“There is so much that needs to be done to improve the prison and criminal justice system in America, and the members of FirstFollowers are leading examples of how we as a society should reform our current treatment of the formerly incarcerated.”
JACK BROWN, senior, Monticello High
“I would nominate MICHAEL McGUIRE as the 2022 Person of the Year.
“McGuire, a Kentucky coal miner, had saved up and bought he and his son tickets to a Kentucky Wildcats basketball game. On the day of the game, he was faced with a choice — to miss half of the basketball game in order to go home and shower, or pick up his son and go to the game in his dirty coal-mining clothes.
“He chose the latter.
“Here is a hard-working American, just trying to make good on the promises to those he loves. That’s someone to look up to. That’s someone with a good moral compass. That’s someone who deserves to be Person of the Year.”
MARK PALMER, chief counsel, Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism
“While many successes and triumphs of men’s and women’s athletics at Illinois have culminated in 2022, the consummate leader steering the ship has been JOSH WHITMAN.
“Athletic directors have a demanding role — to answer to their institutions, their staff, their student-athletes and their fans. Whitman has shown how he effectively manages his many administrative tasks without ever forgetting his own roots as a double-Illini and student-athlete.
“His encouraging presence alongside the competing student-athletes he serves demonstrates that dedication.
“Whether he’s the first to high-five an athlete coming off a game or match, or joining community members and returning alumni for his Game Day Run Club jogs to hear their unique Illini stories, Whitman dedicates his energy to promote, advocate, help and even defend at times all those involved in the Illini ‘FamILLy’ he generously leads.
“If the same energy and strategic governance continues to surge from Whitman as it has for the past seven years as the Fighting Illini AD, especially in challenging times dramatically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, our university and community will continue to see the Illini’s success in the competitive arena and in the classroom.”
KAMBYL STIPES, senior, St. Thomas More
“If I were to vote for the Person of the Year in 2022, I would definitely pick my school chaplain, Father ANDRU O’BRIEN. Not only is he the school chaplain at the High School of St. Thomas More, he is also a priest at Saint Matthew’s Catholic Church.
“When I saw this question, I knew exactly who to pick. Father O’Brien has been like a best friend to each and every student at St. Thomas More since he got here just a little over a year ago.
“He will always drop everything on his plate — and he has a lot on it — to give advice if you need it or if you’re just in the mood to chat.
“Father O’Brien will always put himself last in every situation he is in, whether it’s giving me his last sour gummy ring or waking up in the middle of the night to console people’s worries and illnesses. He brings such positivity, liveliness and excitement to the school and I know the whole student body and staff could back me up on that.
“Thank you, Father O’Brien for everything you’ve done, not only for the high school but for the community.”
CLAIRE MEYER, senior, Tuscola High
“Mrs. SARAH SCHOON gets my vote for the 2022 Person of the Year, along with the votes of many others who also wear the blue and gold.
“Mrs. Schoon is the agriculture education teacher and FFA sponsor at Tuscola High School. Mrs. Schoon has been teaching and shaping the future of agriculture for six years.
“When I first met her, I knew instantly she was exactly what Tuscola FFA has needed for two years. Her dedication, leadership and ability to take initiative is what makes her such an admirable person. She holds her students to a specific standard and wants every student to succeed, no matter if they are farm kids or not.
“When in class with Mrs. Schoon, it is very clear she wants her students to know that agriculture is the backbone of America. She also makes it clear if students don’t learn anything in her class, she wants them to know enough about the agriculture industry that they can become educated consumers.
“The blue and gold at Tuscola High School has a bright future because Mrs. Schoon believes in the future of agriculture and because of that, she will always have my vote for Person of the Year.”