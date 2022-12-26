Big 10: Who's your pick for 2022's Person of the Year? (Part 4)
With just a week to go until we flip our calendars to 2023, we asked community members in Part 4 of a December miniseries: Who’s your pick for 2022’s Person of the Year?
ALEXANDREA JOHNSON, Urbana High School student
“The person I would choose for Person of the Year would be an amazing woman named SANDY COOPER.
“I want to start by saying she was the most kind, sweet-hearted person you could ever meet on the earth. She was my elementary school principal (at Thomas Paine) and she guided me through so many problems and showed me so many life skills.
“She sadly passed away in 2019. She left so much joy in the world and it broke me when I heard she passed away because she was such an inspiration to me, helping me overcome struggles throughout the years, and that’s why I think she’s the best candidate to choose for Person of the Year for 2022.”
HEIDI ESTHER, joyful-purpose speaker, mentor, author and one of the stars of February’s ‘That’s What She Said’ at the Virginia Theatre
“Did you ever think you could have warm fuzzies while talking about death? I didn’t — until I met MELANIE SHECKELS.
“Melanie is a local certified sacred-passage doula, or death doula, who provides holistic wellness and healing care for those who are passing and those close to them.
“I chose Melanie for Person of the Year because of who she is and what she does. She went through a painful, traumatic journey of end-of-life care with her mother. Afterwards, she was able to wrap that deep experience with her work as a registered nurse and her exquisite, empathic ability to bring this important work to our doorstep. Melanie was designed for this life-changing work.
“The second reason I chose Melanie is because end-of-life wellness care is a topic more avoided than sex or money. Let’s be honest, it needs to be out in the light. Why? When we open the door to sharing about our mortality, a rich, healing connection can begin.
“We can find the deeper meaning and joy in our lives today, we can heal the relationships we need to, and don’t have to wait until the end to ask ourselves: ’Was my life what I hoped it would be?’
“A deeper look at Melanie’s work shows that she can reveal the emotional blocks preventing those who are passing to move on. She also helps those who love them let go in love, so they can move through the grief journey. She also facilitates grieving circles. For more on how Melanie heals our world, you can go to Thresholddoula.com.
“When she’s not shining her soft, transformational light, she can be found playing with her new Australian shepherd puppy.”
MIKEY GAUNA, Arcola High School student
“My pick for the 2022 News-Gazette Person of the Year is business owner and entrepreneur SANDRA SALDIVAR.
“Sandra has gone from selling bread out of her home to opening a new bakery in downtown Arcola.
“Her bakery offers traditional Mexican pastries and breads and provides a taste of home to the large Mexican population that is present in Arcola. The bakery, which opened in November, often has a line out the door and quickly sells out of all the delicious traditional sweets.
“The Panaderia is a family affair, and one can often find Sandra’s son, Diego, or her husband, Abiud Saldivar, working in the back or manning the counter. Sandra’s determination and willingness to dream big are an inspiration to the community and to young Latinos in Arcola and beyond.”
MATT DIFANIS, broker/owner, RE/MAX Realty Associates
“My vote for Person of the Year would be State Senator SCOTT BENNETT. I knew him to be an exceptionally high-quality human outside of any official duties.
“Last year, someone close to me experienced a whole series of crises not of her own making, and Senator Bennett and his Champaign staff were instrumental in helping to get a dizzying array of challenges resolved.
“They assisted in a way that goes far beyond just doing their jobs. You cannot pay people to care the way they did during that process.
“Scott and I would run into each other very frequently at community events. He epitomized how a career and life of public service should be lived.”
HABEEB HABEEB, past president/CEO of Champaign’s Benefit Planning Consultants
“My vote for Person of the Year would go to VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, the president of Ukraine.
“He stood up to an evil dictator who attacked Ukraine without provocation. In spite of being underdogs by an overwhelming margin, Zelenskyy was able to rally and lead his people and keep them inspired.
“In addition, he rallied world support and succeeded at repelling the enemy and retaking lost territory. For many years to come, the Ukrainian people’s resistance will remain an inspiration to all underdogs.”
MALLORY BIRCKBICHLER, Mahomet-Seymour High School student
“When I was first approached with the question, my mind went in so many different directions. The one thing most of these people had in common, though, was that they are educators.
“So my vote for Person of the Year would go to anyone who is an EDUCATOR.
“Education is one of the hardest professions because of the wide variety of situations teachers deal with. With COVID alone, teachers had to learn a new style of teaching to help accommodate everyone in their class online or in person, and I can only imagine how hard that must have been on some teachers.
“Along with that, administrators do so much that gets overlooked. For example, trying to make the school environment a safe place for every single student there and providing the help that they need, regardless of the circumstances.
“With all this being said, among other reasons not mentioned, I think the Person of the Year for 2022 goes to anyone in the field of education — without a doubt.”
CINDY SOMERS, franchise owner, Spherion Staffing and Recruiting
“My pick of Person of the Year is actually the PEOPLE OF OUR COMMUNITY. It would be hard to pick just one person who has rallied our community to keep it vital and moving forward.
“We have so many selfless people that run our nonprofit organizations, so many volunteers that step up in times of need with their time, treasures or talents. We have the leaders of our community that lead with grace and extra effort to make sure we stay safe.
“Champaign County has faced some tough times in recent months but our community is strong and is fighting back to be the premier community we know we can be.
“Thank you to so many that continue to make this community a great place to call home.”
LILLIAN MONTGOMERY, Heritage High School student
“I have gotten the honor to have CLIFF HASTINGS as a volleyball coach ever since I was in middle school. What stands out is that he’s not only an incredible coach, but an even better human being.
“He is super humble, real with anyone, kind and selfless, and a great supporter. Cliff is very giving with his time. He works a full-time job, coaches Parkland volleyball and serves as director of Prime Time Volleyball Club.
“In that regard, I have learned that where there’s a will, there’s a way. If it’s a priority, I can find the time. He is one person who I think has genuinely impacted my life. I’ve seen my confidence as an athlete grow along with my skill, and I would have to thank Cliff for that.
“He has always believed in what I could do. He has always told us that Prime Time is a safe place to fail so they can build us back up, and he has done that countless times for me. He also cares about his players as more than athletes. I, along with my teammates, benefit from his great advice and life lessons.
“To me, Cliff is the obvious choice for Person of the Year.”
LeCONTE NIX, Champaign Central High School basketball coach
“There are a lot of deserving people — starting with KENDRICK LAMAR, who in 2022 came out with an album called ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.’
“Although Mr. Joe Stovall is a close second, my Person of the Year is Kendrick for an album that hit me in the chest. He has a song on the album called ‘Father Time.’ A woman begins by saying ‘You really need some therapy.’ The song is about the stigmatism of being a tough Black man and having to hold everything in.
“It also talks about Black men having issues with their fathers and the joy of having his father telling him it’s OK to open up and talk. He ends songs with this verse:
I love my father for tellin’ me to take off the gloves
’Cause everything he didn’t want was everything I was.
“It’s so important for us to hear. It’s the album of the year, in my opinion, because of the message.
“On another track called ‘Count me out,’ he talks about the pressures others put on him and us, and how he pleases everyone but himself. I personally felt that.
“We put so much pressure on ourselves, and sometimes we look at social media or elsewhere for validation. I’m guilty of that.
“He says in the song:
I care too much, wanna share too much
In my head too much, I shut down too
I ain’t there too much, I’m a complex soul
They layered me up, then broke me down
And morality’s dust, I lack in trust
(and I’m trippin’ and fallin’)
This time around, I trust myself
Please everybody else but myself
All else fails, I was myself
“That’s some deep stuff that I think everyone can relate to. I definitely did.
“Thanks, Kendrick.”