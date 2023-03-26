Continuing the theme of March — Women’s History Month — we asked a panel of experts and elected officials to gaze into their crystal balls and let us know if they see a woman occupying the Oval Office within the next 10 years.
MARJORIE SPRUILL, author, ‘Divided We Stand: The Battle Over Women’s Rights and Family Values That Polarized American Politics’
“Though I’d love to see a woman president elected in the next 10 years, I think it’s quite unlikely.
“As we found when a poorly qualified candidate like (Donald) Trump defeated a woman who was at least as well-qualified and well-placed to run as any we are likely to see, it’s very hard for a woman to win the highest office in the land.
“Though voters seem increasingly willing to support women candidates for other offices, many are reluctant to vote for a woman for president.
“There’s a father-figure factor to overcome. Antifemism also is a big problem for Democratic candidates who are women in the general election.
“A Republican woman such as Nikki Haley, who is pro-life and solidly conservative and conventionally attractive, might stand as good a chance as any.”
SUSAN McGRATH, Champaign County circuit clerk
“That is a question I discuss with friends periodically. I was hopeful that when Representative Barbara Jordan gave the keynote address at the 1976 Democratic National Convention, and then Geraldine Ferraro was nominated for vice president in 1984, this would lead to a woman both running for and being elected president.
“The next comparable feeling of excitement and the camaraderie didn’t occur again until November 2016, when women in our community gathered in downtown Champaign at the Susan B. Anthony memorial marker to celebrate both the right of women to vote, and the potential election of Hillary Clinton as president.
“We have not achieved the goal of myself and so many women of having a woman president almost 50 years after Representative Jordan’s historic remarks. Qualifications do matter. I am confident that we have women throughout the United States that would be qualified and able to serve as president.”
AMBER McREYNOLDS, 2022 UI Alumni Achievement Award recipient, U.S. Postal Service governor, founding CEO of National Vote at Home Institute & Coalition and co-author of 2020’s ‘When Women Vote’
“I hope so and nothing is impossible. But the United States has a lot of work to do to ensure women are fairly represented.
“It is difficult to be confident that a woman will be president within 10 years given that the U.S. currently ranks 71st in the world for women’s representation, a number of states have never elected a woman to be governor and the U.S. has low women’s representation in Congress.
“I am an eternal optimist and believe that it is possible with the right conditions but at the same time difficult given the expansive structural and systematic barriers within our political system. I actually believe that we could have two firsts — a woman president and, at the same time, an independent/unaffiliated president.
“Right now, voters are choosing to be unaffiliated in massive numbers and now the majority of voters are actually unaffiliated. So, it’s certainly possible to see a woman president within 10 years but the conditions will need to be virtually perfect and the candidate matters greatly.”
PEGGY NOONAN, Wall Street Journal columnist won Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2017
“Yes. It may be in the next five years and may be in the next 10, but yes, certainly.
“And she will be a conservative, though of which party I do not know.”
LAPHONZA BUTLER, president, EMILYs List
“Yes. In 2020, we broke one of the last and highest glass ceilings in the U.S. with the election of Vice President Kamala Harris. In 2019, Democrats had more women in the primary election than ever in history.
“The American people have continued to elect more women to offices up and down the ballot across the country. With the work of EMILYs List and others, I believe that the bench of Democratic pro-choice women is deep, as are their accomplishments, and one will be elected president in the next 10 years.”
LEAH TAYLOR, who represents District 5 on the Champaign County Board
“With the backlash against MAGA conservatives, the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the newly enacted/pending legislation in other states against the queer community, I would say, yes, we’re going to elect our first female president in the next decade.
‘To get very political about it, I don’t see a Republican woman winning this office before a Democrat. History has shown that typically conservative female voters will cross the aisle in the privacy of the voting booth more frequently than the opposite.
“We have proven, time and again and again and again, that Democratic women in power are a blessing to their entire constituency.
“The election of a whole host of extremely intelligent, hardworking and savvy politicians at all levels of government — such as Katie Porter, Machaela Cavanaugh and our own Stephanie Fortado, as well as the majority of our county board, with 12 women out of 22 members — shows that people are ready for a woman in the highest office.”
BRIANNA CARMEN, political director for the nonprofit Emerge, which recruits and trains Democratic women who want to run for office
“In 10 years, not only do I believe we’ll see a woman serving as president, but we’ll also have built a pipeline of powerful, accomplished women who are ready to succeed her at the end of her second term and continue her representation in the Oval Office.
“When I look across the country, it’s clear to me that women are the future of all of our offices and especially the executive branch. This year marks a record number of women serving in state legislatures, Congress and as governors. That’s not a coincidence.
“Every year, more women are getting elected and more glass ceilings are being shattered — the White House is next.”
CELINDA LAKE, pollster and political strategist, co-authored ‘What Women Really Want’ with Kellyanne Conway
“I’m not sure — and neither are the voters. I think the first may be a Republican and I think it may only come when both parties nominate a woman.”
KATHY SHANNON, Champaign school board member, running for city council in next month’s election
“At this point, I’ve given up on making election predictions, but I absolutely hope so.
“Growing up, a lot of us took equal rights for granted. We assumed we’d have all the same opportunities as men, and that the battle for equal rights was over and we’d won.
“Then we entered the workforce and learned we still had a long way to go.
“I believe we’ve made a lot of progress in terms of harassment law and glass ceilings, but we’ve seen a strong backlash to that progress. If we’re ever going to elect a woman president, it’ll have to happen the way progress always has — by coming together and working our hearts out for it.”
BETH JONES, UI alumna, former COO of Hillary for America and director of White House Administration during Barack Obama’s presidency
“Yes. And if you think about it, we already did six years ago — by the popular vote.
“I just can’t imagine it being the case that we don’t do it again within a decade. That would definitely be a sad statement, and I’m not willing to go there.”
JOAN DYKSTRA, former Savoy village president and Champaign County board member
"Most Americans are more than ready to elect a woman. Many factors go into deciding how one votes: a candidate’s issues, experience, and likeability. However, the biggest factor of all is the number of women candidates on the ballot. When I ran for Champaign County Board in 1992, only a handful of women were in local office. I’m inspired by all the women of character and determination currently getting into the political ring. Yes, it’s time."
CASSANDRA JOHNSON, Champaign County treasurer
“My overly optimistic side says that we will see a woman president 10 years from now. However, the realist in me considers the fact that there is still significant resistance to women in leadership positions across many sectors, even — and sometimes especially — by other women.
"We’ve definitely made strides toward the possibility of a woman president but I don’t know that we’ll be there in 10 years, despite the presence of potential candidates that I view as more than capable to be our president.”