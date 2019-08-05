URBANA — Representatives from the agency in charge of Champaign-Urbana’s fiber-optic network told Urbana aldermen Monday that the system has expanded this year, with additional growth planned in the future.
Brian Olson, general manager for I3 Broadband, said the network has added 1,200 new homes from four subdivisions already this year.
“And more homes are possible later in 2019,” Olson said.
“We would like to serve the whole world. Our long-term strategies are to serve as many people as possible.”
I3 Broadband provides high-speed internet, television and phone service on the Urbana-Champaign Big Broadband network, also known as UC2B.
“The reception to I3 has been real warming,” Olson said.
“The residents are excited to have a competing service. We couldn’t be more excited to be here in Urbana and Champaign.”
The UC2B network started in 2010 as an intergrovernmental partnership including the cities of Urbana and Champaign and the University of Illinois.
“We built what we said would work, and it works the way we said it would work,” said UC2B spokesman Mike Smeltzer.
“People are using it, and it is only going to get better over time,” Smeltzer said.
“Ten years ago, 20 years ago and today, fiber remains the only technology that is going to be with us,” he said.
“Our children and grandchildren will be using this. They will put new electronics on it, but the fiber itself is going to be useful for a very long time.”
“I would like to thank you for your dedication and persistence over the years,” said Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin.
Smeltzer said UC2B was creative in designating 256 “anchor institutions” to receive the broadband.
“We changed the federal government’s definition of an anchor institution,” Smeltzer said.
“They said you could have schools, medical facilities and public safety buildings.
“And then they had an ‘other’ category. They did not define what ‘other’ was. Congress said we should be using grant money to serve vulnerable populations. People who are disabled, people who are homeless and people who have emotional or mental issues are vulnerable. We have a lot of agencies in this community that serve these vulnerable people. And those people got fiber connections.”
Smeltzer said UC2B has helped create competition in the area that keeps internet prices relatively low locally.