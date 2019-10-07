With a new Supreme Court term upon us — and a bevy of high-profile issues on the docket, from DACA to abortion rights — we asked back University of Illinois Law Professor JAZON MAZZONE for a preview of what’s at stake when the nine justices take their seats today.
1. Employment discrimination
The court will decide whether the bar on discrimination “because of sex” in Title VII of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964 prevents an employer from taking adverse action against its employees on the basis of their sexual orientation or their gender identity.
In one of the cases before the court, a skydiving instructor in New York was fired by his employer after he told a customer he was gay. The lower federal court held that because sexual orientation discrimination involves stereotypes about “how persons of a certain sex can or should be,” it constitutes unlawful discrimination “because of sex.”
In a separate case under review, a funeral home fired a transgender (male to female) funeral director for refusing to continue to wear the suit and tie it required of male employees. The lower court held that the action was also unlawful sex discrimination because the funeral home had acted on the basis of gender stereotypes and treated the employee differently from how it treated its female employees, who were not required to wear a suit and tie.
Some states and cities have their own laws prohibiting discrimination against employees because of sexual orientation or gender identity — but most do not. There have been many efforts to get Congress to extend federal employment non-discrimination laws to sexual orientation but those efforts have all failed.
A Supreme Court holding that, by its language, existing federal law already covers sexual orientation and gender identity would bypass these legislative efforts and alter the rules that govern workplaces throughout the country.
2. DACA
In 2012, the Obama administration established the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which allows undocumented young adults brought to the United States as children to seek protection from deportation.
In 2017, the Trump administration announced that it would end the DACA program. The Supreme Court will hear cases challenging that decision.
The administration asserts that DACA must be terminated because the program was never authorized by Congress and, as such, there is nothing even for the court to review. The challengers contend, however, that Congress has authorized the executive branch to implement the sort of discretionary program DACA involves and that the termination of DACA was “arbitrary and capricious” in violation of federal statutory requirements that govern executive branch activities.
The administration lost in the lower federal courts and is now counting on the Supreme Court — which, readers might recall, upheld Trump’s 2017 travel ban after lower courts had blocked it — being more receptive.
3. Abortion
As a result of new measures restricting abortion at the state level, there are now many abortion rights cases in the lower federal courts.
One case that the court has been asked to decide involves a Louisiana law that requires physicians in the state who provide abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. The Supreme Court struck down a similar law from Texas in 2016 in a 5-4 ruling with Justice Anthony Kennedy in the majority. Louisiana is betting that with Kennedy’s retirement and the arrival of Brett Kavanaugh, the outcome on its challenged law will be different.
Even if Louisiana loses in the Supreme Court, there will be continued efforts to test the current court’s approach to abortion rights.
4. Two other big issues that could be in play
One is the composition of the Supreme Court. While no member of the court has hinted at retiring, the justices don’t live forever.
An unexpected retirement or a death would give President Trump a third appointment; even with impeachment proceedings against the president underway in the House, the Republican-controlled Senate would confirm the president’s nominee. A third Trump appointment to the Supreme Court would be the most significant long-term legacy of the Trump administration.
A second issue is impeachment itself. Courts do not play any role in the impeachment process — the Constitution leaves it to Congress — but if the House impeaches Donald Trump and there is a subsequent trial in the Senate, Chief Justice John Roberts would preside.