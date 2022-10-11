Big man on campus: Wade Schacht Day an 'incredible' experience for Central golfer
CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Central golfer Wade Schacht was aware of the school's plans to celebrate his state championship.
A visit from the mayor, though, caught him by surprise.
At Monday's reception in Combes Gym, Champaign Mayor Deb Frank Feinen proclaimed Oct. 10, 2022, as "Wade Schacht Day."
The Central senior was recognized by classmates, teachers, coaches, other school members and the duo of Feinen and Champaign City Council member Vanna Pianfetti two days after winning the IHSA Class 2A boys’ golf individual state championship. Schacht defeated Geneseo’s Hayden Moore in a one-hole playoff to give the Maroons their first boys’ golf state titlist since 1925.
COVER STORY:— News-Gazette Preps (@ngpreps) October 9, 2022
Congratulations to @maroonathletics state champ @WadeSchacht pic.twitter.com/nz7qFcywWE
And while Schacht knew he’d be the center of attention for a short ceremony Monday, Feinen’s decree came as a complete shock to Schacht, who called it "incredible" that there ever would be a Wade Schacht Day.
Other spoils on deck for Schacht are a banner that will hang in the Combes Gym rafters and a state-champion ring to wear.
Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.