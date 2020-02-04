URBANA — A police stop of a tractor-trailer truck in Champaign County about three months ago has resulted in a bit of a windfall for Illinois State Police and the Champaign County state’s attorney’s office.
Judge Ronda Holliman has ordered that the rig and $658,030 found in it on Nov. 4 be forfeited to authorities after no one claimed the vehicle or the cash, both believed tied to sinister activity.
“Illinois State Police and Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigators learned that the money came from Chicago and it was being driven south to Juarez, Mexico, and it was drug proceeds,” State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said.
Rietz said an Illinois state trooper stopped a red 2009 Freightliner tractor-trailer for an alleged traffic violation as it headed south on Interstate 57 between I-72 and Curtis Road.
“During the course of the stop, they searched the vehicle and found a duffle bag and a suitcase filled with currency in heat-sealed bags,” she said, adding there were no drugs found.
Rietz said federal authorities took the driver. She was unaware what happened to him.
The truck and the cash, however, were seized by Illinois State Police and because the stop happened in Champaign County, her office took steps the next day to seek forfeiture of both alleging that the truck was used in the commission of a crime.
Notice of the intent to seek forfeiture was sent to two men — one living in El Paso, Texas, and the other in Chihuahua, Mexico.
“No one came to claim the truck or the money,” Rietz said.
$82,254 for Rietz’s office
The law concerning forfeitures spells out that the state’s attorney’s office in the county where the seizure happened gets 12.5 percent of the proceeds. The Illinois office of the State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor gets 12.5 percent, the seizing agency gets 65 percent, and the Illinois State Police get 10 percent for administrative fees.
In this case, that means state police will net $493,522, and the Champaign County state’s attorney and the state appellate prosecutor offices will receive $82,254 each. Still to come will be the proceeds from the sale of the truck-trailer rig.
The law governing forfeitures specifies how those agencies may spend the money.
“We generally use it for training and for equipment we use in the prosecution of cases,” Rietz said. “It cannot be used for salaries.”
Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum, who handled the forfeiture proceeding, explained that there has to be a connection between the items the authorities are seeking to take and criminal activity.
In drug cases, for example, if large amounts of cash are found near drugs, authorities will ask that the money be forfeited.
“There has to be some sort of (showing of) ‘How is this tied to an illegal thing?’” McCallum said, adding that it’s not his office’s intent to take someone’s vehicle for a single driving under the influence.
But if the vehicle is used over and over in the commission of crimes, it is something authorities want to deprive the bad guy of, he said.
Truck, Mercedes forfeited
In other forfeiture orders entered Friday by Holliman:
— A 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck belonging to Tyson Biggers was ordered forfeited.
Biggers was sentenced Jan. 28 to 25.5 years in prison for armed robbery for holding up a Champaign convenience store on Oct. 19. He used the truck to get away from the store.
Although he pleaded to only one armed robbery, he was accused of robbing the same store at gunpoint five days later and using the same truck to get away. That charge was dismissed in return for his plea.
The truck’s value won’t be known until after it’s auctioned, Rietz said.
— A 2003 Mercedes-Benz belonging to Hamzeh Al-Ghadi, 35, of Crete, who used the car to allegedly flee from Champaign County sheriff’s deputies about 4 a.m. on Nov. 3.
“He was pulled over by deputies who smelled the odor of alcohol then took off doing 90 mph in a 55 mph zone. They eventually pulled the car over, he got out and ran into a cornfield. He came out and surrendered to police,” McCallum said.
While Al-Ghadi’s criminal case for the alleged fleeing has not been resolved, McCallum said Al-Ghadi did not challenge the order seeking forfeiture of his car or show up for the forfeiture hearing.
Court records show Al-Ghadi has other Champaign County criminal convictions for criminal trespass to residence, communicating with a witness and a narcotics violation.
McCallum said the estimated value of Al-Ghadi’s car is $30,000 to $40,000.