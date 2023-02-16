CHAMPAIGN — A popular Champaign bike trail underneath Interstate 72 will soon reopen after debris is cleared from the path.
After deteriorating concrete from the westbound interstate bridge fell onto the Greenbelt Trail last week, the Champaign Park District closed the pathway between Kaufman and Heritage parks until further notice.
“We are waiting to hear from (the Illinois Department of Transportation) that things are secure,” Park District Director of Operations Dan Olson said on Wednesday. “We figured we’d be overcautious.”
IDOT workers have been clearing the bike trail of the concrete pieces and patching up the bridge to prevent any further risk. No one was harmed from the falling concrete, Olson said.
“We chipped loose concrete and, where we could between beams, put protective shielding above the walkway in case anything else would fall,” IDOT bridge maintenance engineer Jason Lee said.
IDOT hailed a specialty bridge inspection truck called a “snooper” from Springfield, equipped with a lowering bucket to access the bike path below; a standard truck wouldn’t have fit underneath the bridge, Lee said.
It just took a while for the crew to get the rare truck, Lee said, and high winds prevented them from deploying it immediately.
Barring rain, Lee said he “saw no reason” the bike trail couldn’t be ready for use as soon as this afternoon.