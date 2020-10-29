CHAMPAIGN — What started as a proposal for a Black history mural could one day be a series of murals recognizing local Black history.
Visit Champaign County is helping organize the heritage trail, which is in the planning stages, and is in discussion with 40 North, the Champaign Park District, city officials, the Black Chamber of Commerce, Buy Black Chambana, Krannert Center and local activists, according to VCC’s quarterly report.
At Tuesday’s Champaign City Council meeting about a Black Lives Matter street mural, council members said they’d first like to hear about the Black history mural project at their Nov. 17 meeting with Visit Champaign County.
“It’s very exciting,” said Jayne DeLuce, the CEO of the tourism bureau. “It’s a wonderful way to showcase the rich history and culture we have in this community.”
She said there’s still “a lot of moving parts,” but there will likely be several murals highlighting “different aspects of significant Black history milestones in Champaign County.”
It stemmed from a discussion about creating one Black history mural, but organizers realized they couldn’t include everything they wanted to in one mural, DeLuce said.
She said they’re still identifying which milestones to include and are studying how other cities have put together similar heritage trails.
They’re also still identifying where the murals would be located.
“We want long-term building locations,” DeLuce said.
The heritage trail could also include historic churches and markers, DeLuce said.
As for how to pay for it, she said Visit Champaign County would look for private funding, as well as grant opportunities.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, members were excited about the project.
“I love, love, love, love, love … the African American historic mural projects,” Councilman Greg Stock said. “This is a great opportunity, if we can support that in some way, either financially or by lending space for perhaps a location for a mural or murals.
“I think that this is a great opportunity to really educate the entire community about achievements, contributions of African Americans.”
Stock and councilwoman Clarissa Nickerson Fourman compared the project to the mural in north Champaign created in 1978 by Angela Rivers.
Stock called it “a focal point for that neighborhood for many years.”
“I am the little girl who saw the mural at Fourth and Fifth Street,” Fourman said. “It’s something that was impactful.”
And while Fourman expects the heritage walk to be impactful, she said there’s still more to be done.
“Our work isn’t going to stop at the heritage walk,” she said.