Black History Month: The community member I admired most as a kid, Part 3
In the final chapter of a three-part Sunday series, we asked four high-achieving area natives:
Who’s the community member who you admired most as a kid?
JOE STOVALL
Central High grad, now a Champaign insurance agent
“Walt Jackson, Terry Cole, Jerry Johnson, Jackie Vonner, Charles ‘CC’ Evans, Argie Johnson, Dave Suttle, Peter McFarland, Edwin ‘Ebbie’ Cook, James Hayes, Henry Jackson and all of the men in my family had a profound influence in my life.
"If I had to select one non-relative that I admired the most as a kid, I’d pick two: Terry Cole and Walt Jackson.
“Terry — aka T.C. — and Walt worked at the Boys Club when it first opened. They were the staff, but more importantly, they were the perfect examples of what Black men represent in the community. They were no-nonsense, tough-as-nails men who pushed you past any limits you thought you had. There was no such thing as ‘why?’ It was always ‘why not.’
“Both were very cerebral — they talked about higher education and taught me how to play chess and pong-pong. And both dressed to impress when working, but also would put on sweat pants and come in the gym and give us all the ‘smoke’ we wanted in basketball and wiffle ball.
“I remember playing wiffle ball against them at the ripe old age of nine. Terry would throw the ball as hard to the plate when I was up to bat as he would to any teenager or young adult. It was because he and Walt were teaching us that the world would not take it easy on us, so they couldn’t either. Needless to say, it really helped my hand-eye coordination swinging at 100 mph fastballs at an early age. It carried over when I played Little League and Babe Ruth baseball against my peers. The baseball looked like a grapefruit.
“Walt did the same in basketball. Tryouts were as simple as who survived running sprints. We would run from one end of the court to the other. We may have started with 50 boys, but after an hour or so, we would be down to 10 to 12. That’s how they picked the team. They pulled a passion and desire out of you that you didn’t know you had. They did not accept failure, and set standards that never wavered.
“When I was around Walt and Terry, I felt as though I was around superheroes. When James Brown wrote the song ‘Say it Loud — I’m Black and I’m Proud,’ he must have looked inside the Boys Club when Terry and Walt were there, because that’s how I felt. Because of their ability to reach, teach, discipline and praise, they are a major part of my personal foundation.
“I can’t say thank you enough for Walt Jackson and Terry Cole. I hope I made you proud.”
TAMEKA PHILLIPS
Urbana native, now a D.C.-based toxicologist for the Food and Drug Administration
“The Rev. Dr. Cyprus Hughes (1951-2017) was my local African-American hero. During my childhood, Rev. Dr. Hughes was the associate pastor at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. He was a strong proponent of Christian education and traditional education.
“He helped instill in me a love for church hymns while at the same time enforcing the importance of an education and financial responsibility. Additionally, Rev. Dr. Hughes had a calming presence. Forever the Lord’s servant, he would go from preaching to washing dishes to carpentry. Always, leading by example.
“As I transitioned from childhood to adulthood, we remained in contact with all conversations including some aspect of church, education and financial obligations. Gratitude and persistence were important to him and were pillars of knowledge that he shared with many people in the community.
“In his final days on this earth, he was still mentoring. Three days before his passing, Rev. Dr. Hughes, his wife, my mother and I fellowshipped together at their home in Mattoon. For three hours, and in between him drifting off to sleep — waking to asking me if I was still there — he and I talked about life experiences and plans for my future. I knew then those moments were precious and the words of wisdom that he imparted would still hold true to this day.”
STACY WALTON LONG
Champaign native, now a partner at Krieg DeVault law firm of Indianapolis
“Growing up in Champaign, I was blessed to be surrounded by so many strong and inspiring African-American role-models in my life. I don’t have to look further than my family, to whom I owe everything I am today. Although I didn’t have many African-American teachers in my educational career, each and every one of them, from kindergarten to law school, had an impact on my life.
"However, there is one African-American educator and mentor who stands out, and that is Henry Meares. I never had Dr. Meares as a teacher in the classroom, but he has been a teacher and mentor in my life.
“Dr. Meares embodies the term ‘educator,’ and is ingrained in the local education community. He taught and worked in administration for years in the Urbana school district, became a principal at University High School and is now the assistant dean for recruitment at the University of Michigan.
“I always admired his incredible career in education and how he inspired so many young people’s lives. He taught me about the importance of education and pushed me to always do and be more, and don’t settle. He has always lived by the words of Nelson Mandela: ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.’
“Dr. Meares instilled those words in me, and as a result, I graduated from college, then law school and became the first African American female partner at Krieg DeVault LLP in Indianapolis. Dr. Meares continues to be a teacher and mentor in my life and I owe a lot of my success to him.”
ANTHONY FIGUEROA
Parkland College assistant athletic director, men’s basketball coach
“We had a coach at Jefferson Middle School, Blanton Bondurant, who always made an impression on me.
"He would talk to us about the struggles of being Black in the community and I always felt like he had our back and supported us.
“Then obviously, Coach Coleman Carrodine was a major influence on so many of the Black players who played at Centennial.
"Those two gentlemen would always try and get you to do things the ‘right way.’”