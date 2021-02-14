Black History Month: The community member I admired most as a kid
In chapter one of a three-part Sunday series, we asked three high-achieving Champaign-Urbana natives: Who’s the community member who you admired most as a kid?
JANELLE JOHNSON
(Central High ’98)
2018 C-U Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumni Award winner; now a landscape architect
“As a young person in Champaign, my greatest exposure to community was within my church home, Canaan Missionary Baptist Church.
“It was there that I benefited from the mentorship of Rev. Dr. Harold D. Davis, the pastor of youth activities at the time. I admired his commitment to us by providing positive outlets for youth, with a bit of ‘real talk’ on the side.
“As I reflect on Black History Month, I cannot overlook the value of mentorship and leadership in the African American community to uplift and inspire the young people in Champaign-Urbana.”
LISA GAYE DIXON
(Centennial High ’82)
2017 C-U Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumni Award winner; now a UI theater professor
“I had two teachers whom I did admire and look to for examples.
“Lou Dalton was a teacher of mine in Jefferson Middle School, and he was passionate, funny and challenging. He always got excited in class as we students seemed to finally be getting the hang of something, and he would say, ‘Yes! Yes!‘ if we gave an answer that wasn’t just rote repetition of the work, but actually made connections between things.
“He also was kind, as I was just starting on my journey of beginning to even think about becoming an actor, and he was encouraging without pushing. I wish I had listened to him sooner.
“Morris Mallory was my high school track coach, and later after college I worked for him as a TA at Edison Middle School when he was the vice principal. Mr. Mallory was kind, patient, with a wry sense of humor, and he always encouraged all of us to challenge ourselves and give ‘110 percent.’ When I worked at Edison, I watched him always be patient, respectful and kind with students and faculty alike.
“As I think on this, they probably encouraged me more than I thought as I became a teacher here at UIUC. They are both wonderful African American men who have contributed greatly to our community.”
MYKHAIL CHAMBERS
(Urbana High ’08)
2015 UHS Hall of Fame; now a graphic designer in Atlanta
“I met Coach Harbert Jones my freshman year of high school during basketball practice. I thought it was funny back then that he was recruiting athletes for a spring sport during the fall season, but this would just be the first of many experiences where he displayed his outstanding commitment to the sport, and to the betterment of young students’ lives.
“I had never competed in track and field before, so I wasn’t really sure what I would be good at or how I could help contribute to the team. Coach Jones constantly encouraged me and saw my potential as a high-jumper. The rest was history.
“What I admire the most about him was how dedicated he was to his athletes. He always made sure everyone had what they needed to succeed. He went the extra mile at all times and never cut corners. Whether it was asking the basketball team if we could use their verti-max equipment for training, or giving kids a ride from school back home, or buying someone dinner because they might not have anything to eat at home, no task was too big or too small.
“Another thing that I noticed was that he genuinely cared about how each of us were doing as individuals. He took the time to get to know each member of the team — our hobbies, favorite movies, what classes we struggled with, etc. I never had the pleasure of having him as a substitute teacher, but as I understand it, he has always been like that, even off the track.
“I had the pleasure of continuing to train with Coach Jones each summer as he also helped run our local AAU track team. It was during these summers that I learned just how much of himself he puts into making sure each of us gets the kind of support we need to improve.
“He would connect us with former runners and strength coaches from the University of Illinois so that we could learn first-hand the kind of drills and techniques we needed to make it to the next level. He would organize car washes and fundraisers so that we could afford to make trips to junior national championships. He would bring lunches and snacks for us with his own money during competitions.
“I miss him every day and hope that he continues to watch over me from heaven. Coach Jones was such a great role model and is someone I would love shine a spotlight on during Black History Month.”