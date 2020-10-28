CHAMPAIGN — Rather than provide direction on a Black Lives Matter street mural Tuesday, the Champaign City Council members said it would first like to discuss supporting a planned mural project recognizing local Black history.
Several council members said they’d like to return to the Black Lives Matter street mural after a November study session with Visit Champaign County, which is helping organize the historic mural project.
“The heritage walk could be more powerful, long term,” said Councilwoman Clarissa Fourman, who initially requested a study session on the Black Lives Matter street mural.
“It ties into so much more than just the street mural. Not that the street mural can’t, but the way they have it set up, it can be educational. … I just find it to be better.”
Councilwoman Vanna Pianfetti agreed and said residents in her district supported the VCC mural project.
“They thought it might be more impactful and be more to the point of what this mural was trying to do,” she said.
Councilwoman Alicia Beck said she still hopes the council affirms that Black lives matter, which several other council members said they wouldn’t have a problem with.
“I don’t think it has to be an either-or thing,” she said.
Council had been set to discuss a Black Lives Matter mural on Chester Street just north of the City Building.
Before council members commented, several community members spoke in support of Black Lives Matter mural, though some called it a hollow gesture or raised the specter of vandalism.
“I love any public display affirming the value of Black lives in our community,” Champaign resident Brian Dunn said. “What I love even more than that are policies and actions that show that we as a community believe Black Lives Matter.”
University of Illinois student Drake Materre said that “Black people have been asking for way more than just having streets painted.”
“All we asked for is a street be painted on,” he said, but “we deserve more than just a street.”