URBANA - A Bloomington man accused of sexually molesting a child in Champaign more than a decade ago remained jailed over the weekend.
A warrant was issued last week for the arrest of Arthur J. Welch, 47, in the wake of reports by an adult woman that Welch allegedly repeatedly forced her to perform sex acts with him when she was an adolescent in his care.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Welch was charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Conviction of the more serious charges could result in a prison sentence of up to 45 years for Welch.
The woman, now an adult, reported to Champaign police that the molestation occurred in 2007 and 2008 in Welch’s home. When the victim told her mother about what was happening, the mother instructed her not to tell anyone, Alferink said.
Welch was arrested Thursday and appeared before Judge Adam Dill on Friday. Dill continued Welch’s bond at $250,000 and told him to be back in court with his lawyer Dec. 22.