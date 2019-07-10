CHAMPAIGN — A Bloomington woman is facing several charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol and endangering the life or health of a child, after a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 74 between Champaign and Mahomet.
State police said about 8:05 p.m., Ayonna Britt, 23, was westbound on I-74 at mile marker 176, about 2 miles west of the I-57 interchange, when her vehicle left the road.
The car went through the center median and across the eastbound lanes of I-74 before rolling over and coming to a rest in the eastbound ditch.
Police said Britt and her two passengers, including an 8-year-old girl from Champaign, were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Britt was listed in fair condition at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
In addition to the charges of DUI and endangering the health of a child, Britt is also facing charges of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failure to properly secure a child, improper lane usage, and operating an uninsured vehicle.