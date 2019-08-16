FARMER CITY — Even as teachers in the Blue Ridge school district prepare for the return of students Wednesday, they’re waiting for their contract negotiations with the district to conclude.
Eight negotiation sessions between the Blue Ridge Federation of Teachers and district officials to date have failed to produce a new contract before the start of the 2019-20 school year. After talks went late Monday night, the district decided to seek out a federal mediator before the two groups meet again.
“After much deliberation, we came to the conclusion that we needed help reaching an agreement,” school board President Dale Schneman said. “We hope that this will lead to an agreement and help us come together on some areas.”
Schneman declined to comment on the particulars of the negotiations — or on possible sticking points.
But teacher’s union president and 25-year Blue Ridge veteran teacher Don Anton said that, for his side, the matter is fairly simple: staff pay must be increased.
“Our turnover is very high,” he said. “What happens is (that) a teacher graduates from school, they come to Blue Ridge, they have a couple good years, then they look at what they can make at other schools. Then they realize they can leave us and make thousands of dollars (more) somewhere else. That cycle just repeats itself: we keep hiring, training and losing some really great staff members.”
According to the previous contract, teachers with little-to-no experience and only a bachelor’s degree start off with a salary in the low $30,000s in the Blue Ridge district.
That other districts can offer “thousands more” has become problematic in the face of a statewide teacher shortage, Anton said.
“I remember 8-10 years ago, former students were graduating with education degrees and were taking positions as teacher’s aides or working part-time because there weren’t enough jobs out there,” he said. “Now that there is a shortage, districts like ours that don’t keep up with salaries lose teachers to places where they pay more.”
At the high school alone, a math teacher, science teacher, special education teacher and district-shared librarian have joined Blue Ridge’s ranks as new faces this year, he said, replacing positions vacated by staff who went elsewhere.
Anton said the teacher’s union believes the issue of pay is not about the district not having enough money to increase salaries, but rather about how the district chooses its priorities.
“Our district has been very forward-thinking on a lot of issues,” Anton said. “When it comes to things like technology, curriculum development, we are an excellent district. We offer a lot of extracurriculars, even, for a small district. But the resources have not been allocated to the workforce. From our analysis of the district’s funds, our superintendent has done an excellent job managing those funds — it’s more of an issue of how we are using them.”
Anton said it will probably be “a couple of weeks” before the two groups meet again, due to the time it will take to get a mediator.
In the meantime, he said, teachers will continue to work without a contract, meaning any promised pay raises, improvements or otherwise are delayed until one can be finalized.
For them, he said, it’s about their students.
“The biggest issue is that the union is coming from a place of wanting to make sure Blue Ridge remains an excellent school district for the future,” he said. “We have a gap (between veteran staff) and all these young teachers. Us older folks know the benefits of being here for a long time. Twenty percent of my students this year are the kids of my former students, and I bring all of these relationships with me into the classroom because I’ve been here my entire career. When a kid comes back to school and sees new staff, and a new bus driver and a new cook, it’s not going to feel like the same place, and that hurts kids. This is about making sure we can create a stable environment for them.”