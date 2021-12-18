Bob Asmussen | Blind broadcaster thinking big picture
“Bryce is amazing. The things he is able to do it just blows my mind,” former University of Evansville radio station GM Tom Benson
Bryce Weiler fights the good fight. Daily.
It isn’t easy. It IS inspiring.
Born prematurely 30 years ago, Weiler lost his vision a few days after birth. His condition is called retinopathy of prematurity. Due to either too much light or too much oxygen, it caused the retinas to detatch.
Weiler learned how to deal with his disability. And plans to make it easier for others to do the same.
“I want to help as many companies who want to allow me to help people with disabilities to find employment,” he said. “And to do giveback programs to help people with disabilities in whatever industry that might be in.”
He’s a disability consultant for the Baltimore Orioles, helping the team make its social media and website accessible. Weiler also works for Latch, a mobile technology company that created an app that allows you to open doors with your phone. He helps make the app, website and social media more accessible.
Weiler has a similar role with Gray Television, one of the largest station owners in the country.
Listen up
From a young age, Weiler had an interest in broadcasting. Steve Hough, who calls high school and junior college games in Olney, first met him when Bryce was in junior high.
At a Richland County girls’ basketball game, Weiler sat in front of the announcer.
“I didn’t think he could hear it, so I took a headset and put it on him,” Hough said.
Weiler asked to join Hough on the air and was given the OK.
“He did a lot of research on the coach and a lot of research on the team,” Hough said. “I was really impressed.”
Important influence
Weiler lives in Claremont, 120 miles south of Champaign and 7 miles from Olney.
Today, he will make the two-hour trip to State Farm Center to take in the Illinois-St. Francis (Pa.) men’s basketball game. Weiler knows St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel.
The plan is for Weiler to sit courtside and contribute to the radio broadcast on the Fighting Illini Sports Network.
No need for introductions. In 2009, Weiler met Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart. He sat near the radio team during an Illinois exhibition game against Missouri Southern.
“Brian really created the visual pictures for me of the game,” Weiler said.
Sitting near the announcer allows Weiler to hear it in real time, without the typical 8-10 second delay.
An announcer never knows who might be out there listening. Weiler has heard many of Barnhart’s calls.
“It could be anybody,” Barnhart said. “I get a lot of emails and a lot of letters from different people who say how much they enjoy listening to Illinois games on the radio.
“Radio is such an intimate audience.”
Weiler is also friends with Illini radio analyst Deon Thomas. They first met in 2013, when Thomas took his Lewis & Clark Community College men’s basketball team for a district matchup at Olney Central College.
“He’s always been willing to talk basketball with me,” Weiler said. “It’s been fun for me to get to listen to him grow as a radio broadcaster. I can remember when he started in 2016-17, he was so nervous and he wouldn’t really talk.
“He made me think back to when I was starting at Evansville. I just discussed him one day, ‘You’re Illinois’ all-time leading scorer. You’re a great athlete. Just talk on the radio and have fun.’ He started doing that. I just enjoy being able to listen to someone who supported me be able to be on the radio and really share his stories about life and about basketball and about giving back and about helping others.”
In 2013, Weiler reconnnected with Barnhart, sitting near the announcers (and engineer Ed Bond) for a game against Penn State.
In 2015, Weiler returned for an Illinois game against Maryland.
Saturday will be Weiler’s first time back in six years.
“I’m basically coming on the radio Saturday to thank Brian for what he’s done for my life,” he said.
“I’ve always dreamed about commentating a game with Brian.”
In his corner
Weiler took his interest in sports a step further while attending the University of Evansville. Then-Purple Aces coach Marty Simmons (now in charge at Eastern Illinois) made a place for Weiler on the team’s bench. For four years.
“It was awesome,” Weiler said. “I used to enjoy talking to the officials.”
Weiler experienced college basketball from multiple angles. Besides his time on the bench, he worked games on the student radio station.
“The very first day on campus, he came to me and said he wanted to broadcast on the radio,” said Tom Benson, then the general manager of the station. “I did say to him, ‘You do realize you’re blind, right?’ He said ‘Really, I am? I didn’t know that.’ That attitude is how he approaches everything in life. He doesn’t let it detract from what he wants to do.
“He worked extremely hard.”
Weiler’s first time on air came during the Southern Indiana vs. Indianapolis game in February 2011. He worked with Southern Indiana broadcaster Dan Egierski.
Weiler called 90 games during his time at Evansville.
“The only way to learn is to actually do,” Benson said. “His determination is what inspired me to help him. I worked with kids with varying skill levels. Nobody wanted it more than Bryce.”
Weiler kept learning after graduation.
During his time on air, Weiler has been involved with an array of sports: baseball, basketball, soccer and softball.
“I like soccer because it’s challenging,” he said. “I enjoy when I’m able to do basketball and they have microphones on the rim like they do at Illinois and they did when I was doing Evansville games. That really helps me when I’m able to hear the ball hitting off the rim or swishing through the net, so I can better analyze what’s happening,” Weiler said.
Two degrees, three sisters
After earning his degree in sports management and sports communication at Evansville, Weiler went to Western Illinois for his master’s in sports administration.
Weiler has plenty of sporting events to attend at home.
His three younger sisters are all basketball players. Kenzie is a senior at Richland County High School in Olney. Kyrstin is a sophomore. His youngest sister, Kelysse, is an eighth-grader.
Weiler’s parents are Kenny and Lisa.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.