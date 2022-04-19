Back in September, members of the Ctrl-Y Robotics team (FTC 12971) first got together and went to work.
Their assignment: Build and code a better robot. In the winter and spring, they showed off their winning work.
The team of 14 area high school and middle school students participated in FTC (First Tech Challenge), an international organization where contestants build robots to complete missions for points.
Each year, a new game is published and competitions are held.
This season, the main objective for the teams was to pick up cubes and balls and put them into a wobbling cupcake tower. There was an announcer describing the action.
Ctrl-Y finished third (out of 20) at the state qualifier in February and was 15th (out of 36 teams) in the state meet in March.
Team members include: Champaign Central High School senior Audrey Larson, Central sophomore Jack Larson, Franklin Middle School seventh-grader Avery Lau, Uni High sophomore David Risinger, Uni freshman Hannah Song, Uni freshman Henry Wang, Uni freshman Joseph Torrellas, Uni senior Sophia Torrellas, Franklin eighth-grader Samhita Gubba, Central sophomore Sanjay Selvam, Central senior Shreya Sachdev, Uni freshman Swapnil Kumar, Central freshman Zihaar Ahmed and Uni senior Zoey Muller-Hinnant.
Mike Kasten was the coach.
Simple question: Was it fun? A resounding “Yes.”
“Partly challenge, partly the competition,” Jack said. “It’s like a sport to us.”
“It’s like a sport designed for nerds,” Audrey said.
“(FTC) was founded with the intent of providing a sport that had real-world impact and provided learning opportunities for people who don’t normally engage in sports.”
The Larsons get a double-dose of competition. Besides their work in FTC, they both play soccer.
“I had a lot of fun on that front as well,” Audrey said.
They aren’t the only athletes in FTC. There are ice skaters, swimmers and soccer players on the team.
Work to be done
Jack Larson first got involved in robotics as a sixth-grader at Franklin. He was with another team in the community before moving to Ctrl-Y.
Audrey joined in 2018 as a Central freshman. The Larsons were one of two sets of siblings working with Ctrl-Y this year.
“There’s a similar dynamic between both sets of siblings, where one is more on the programming side of things and one is on the more mechanical side of things,” Audrey said.
For the Larsons, Audrey works on the programming side. She does a lot of image-procession. Jack works on building and designing.
How much time does it take each week?
“It pretty much depends on how much you want to get out of it,” Audrey Larson said. “I spend upwards of 15 hours a week during the season.”
The average member spends six to 10 hours a week working on it.
The team had a shop at coach Mike Kasten’s house. Before that, it shared a space in downtown Champaign with an FRC (First Robotics Competition) team.
At the start of the season, a game manual was posted, along with a video that showed how the game would be played.
“You develop a strategy and decide what components you want to build on your robot,” Audrey Larson said.
During the competition itself, tasks are completed for different point values.
League competitions were held in November, December and January The state qualifier was held in Troy and the state competition was in Elgin.
“We got as many technical awards as you can get,” Audrey Larson said.
The competition was friendly. So much so that Audrey wants to make sure to congratulate Super Scream Bros, a Decatur-based team that qualified for the world competition in June.
“Good luck!” she said.
What’s next?
In the fall, Audrey Larson will attend the University of Illinois, where she plans to study computer science.
Jack plans to study engineering in college. He will continue with the robotics team next year.
“We have quite a few graduating seniors,” Audrey said. “We’re going to reach out to some new people.
“There are tons of opportunities for mentoring if other people would like to get involved.”
As for this year’s Ctrl-Y creation, the robot is still in one piece.