DANVILLE — A familiar face in Vermilion County legal circles has been named the newest judge in the Fifth Judicial Circuit.
Robert “Bob” McIntire, 75, of Danville was selected by Illinois Supreme Court Justice David Overstreet to fill the resident judgeship vacated when Nancy Fahey retired in September.
“I feel like I’m lucky at this age to be in pretty good health and pretty sure I’m in possession of all my faculties,” said McIntire, a longtime Vermilion County public defender.
McIntire will be sworn in on Jan. 6 and serve the remainder of Fahey’s term, which ends Dec. 2, 2024.
McIntire was tabbed for the position by Overstreet as opposed to a typical application process for a judicial appointment. He declined to say if he intends to run for the position, but given his age, it’s unlikely.
Whoever runs will have to be elected only from Vermilion County and not the other counties in the circuit: Clark, Coles, Cumberland and Edgar.
Fifth Circuit Chief Judge Tom O’Shaughnessy, who also serves as the presiding judge in Vermilion County, said he plans to put McIntire in the juvenile courtroom, handling both delinquency and abuse and neglect cases.
“He’s very familiar with juvenile law. That’s an area that few lawyers know about. We are very fortunate to have someone to step right into that call with no learning curve,” said O’Shaughnessy, who currently has that assignment.
O’Shaughnessy said he will switch to hearing civil cases. As an attorney, he practiced in that arena for 30 years prior to becoming a judge eight years ago, so the transition should be easy for him.
Plus, O’Shaugnessy said, McIntire is likely to have the least amount of conflicts in juvenile court that could preclude him from hearing cases.
McIntire has worked with the Danville firm of Acton & Snyder LLP since 2010. Although he’s listed as being “of counsel” — that is, advising younger attorneys and helping partners and associates as needed — McIntire said he has carried a bit of his own criminal and traffic caseload.
He’ll need to wrap that up quickly to take the bench in a week.
McIntire got both his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Illinois.
An attorney since 1972, he did stints as a prosecutor in both McLean and Kankakee counties early in his career, but most of his legal work has been in Danville.
McIntire served as Vermilion County public defender from 1986 to 2000 and again from 2002 to 2010. In between, he worked as regional counsel for the state Department of Children and Family Services.
Outside of the law, McIntire loves to sing and act.
“I’m in the Danville Barbershop Chorus. And I do community theater. Every middle of November, I’ve been Ebenezer Scrooge,” he said, noting he reprised the role in the Charles Dickens’ classic "A Christmas Carol" just last month. “I want to emphasize that Ebenezer Scrooge is a good guy in the second act.”
McIntire is a past president of both the Vermilion County Bar Association and the Illinois Public Defender’s Association. He’s also been affiliated with the Danville Rotary Club.