It wasn't easy. But Illinois earned a spot back in the Associated Press Top 25. While keeping its winning streak going. And evening its Big Ten record.
That's what you call a winning night in the Big Ten.
Brad Underwood's guys showed a lot of heart in a 75-66 victory against Michigan State.
Here are 10 other thoughts after Illinois' at jammed State Farm Center.
HOT OFF THE PRESS:#Illini storm back pic.twitter.com/GsWDbHMTH3— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) January 14, 2023
1
Underwood might want to send Baylor coach Scott Drew a nice gift. Wine if he drinks it. A truckload of Gatorade if he doesn't. Without former Bears Matthew Mayer and Dain Dainja, Illinois doesn't beat Michigan State.
Not even close. Few will ever be as popular as Kofi Cockburn, but Dainja is getting close.
2
Amazing that Illinois was able to win without a big point total from star Terrence Shannon Jr. in the second half. He had 15 at the break and two after that. Matthew Mayer and Dain Dainja saved the day with inspiring play in the closing stretch.
Loved listening to Mayer on postgame radio, too. He has a unique personality for sure.
3
Amazing that Illinois was able to win despite getting badly outrebounded. It was 33-16 at the first timeout in the second half. Illinois cut the board gap to 12.
Final: @IlliniMBB 75, MSU 66. #Illini pic.twitter.com/rU1U5P6SES— Scott Beatty (@scott_beatty) January 14, 2023
4
The Illinois crowd wasn't happy with empty possessions late in the first half. Turnovers and missed shots had the home folks grumbling. One nearby fan shouted "Our offense is terrible."
A second running of the Illini. Fans fired up to get up close to their favorites. pic.twitter.com/5NSA4zBTyH— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) January 14, 2023
5
Sorry for my rant last week about fans standing at the start of the each game. Several readers, including retired Illinois associate dean of students Willard Broom straigtened me out. Broom, now living in Boulder, Colo.., included a photo from a 1974 game at the Assembly Hall that was sparsely attended. Something needed to be done.
When legend Lou Henson took over in 1975, he reached out to Broom and asked for his help to get 150 students to sit in seats on the floor of the arena. The Orange Krush was born.
The idea of standing until the oppoent scores was Coach Henson's nod to the effective defense his guys played. Easier to keep the players guarding
if every second is being chered by the fans. There is a reason Coach is in multiple halls of fame.
6
How long did the fans stand Friday night? Fifty-four seconds before Spartans forward Joey Hauser hit a jumper. I proomise no more dumb questions. Until the next one I think of.
7
OK, I thought of one: Who do Illinois fans most love to beat at home?
Certainly, the Spartans are in the top five.
Just spit-balling here, IMHO the contenders are Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State and Purdue. I would also include Missouri, but the Tigers haven't played in Champaign-Urbana since 1979. Wisconsin and Ohio State are other logical choices. Let me know what you think.
8
What kind of a crowd comes out for an 8 p.m. game on Friday? The late-arriving kind. Twenty minutes before the opening tip, the place was just over half full. But it ended up being packed. Impressive to fill the building on a work/school day. And everyone, as requested for the orange out, wore the correct color.
The idea works better at basketball than at football, where orange coats aren't as prevalent. Inside, coats can be draped over the seats to reveal orange shirts underneath. It looked like that orange Jello mom used to make with the chopped carrots. An acquired taste.
9
Smart move by Illinois to bring out the just-arrived football recruits and introduce them to the fans. With a reminder on the scoreboard about buying football tickets.
10
Fans sticking around after the game gave a big round of applause to Underwood, who joined Barnhart and Doug Altenberger on postgame radio. He was gracious.
"Two really good basketball teams." he said. "A good win at home against a team that was really, really hot."
He was pleased with Dain Dainja.
"Offensively, he was spectacular," Underwood said.