HOT OFF THE PRESS:#Illini at their best after the break pic.twitter.com/XOZtkASko5— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) February 11, 2023
It turns out that perimeter shooting in college basketball is highly overrated.
At least that was the case Saturday for Illinois against Rutgers. Brad Underwood's team couldn't buy a three, hitting just 1 of 12 in the first half. Matthew Mayer missed all five of his tries.
Didn't matter. Twos count, too, and Illinois hit more than enough to rally past Rutgers 69-60 at packed State Farm Center.
Play like it did in the second half against the Scarlet Knights and Illinois will be difficult to beat no matter the opponent.
Here are 10 other thoughts following Illinois' eighth conference victory.
FINAL | #Illini 69, Rutgers 60#HTTO pic.twitter.com/uvzyf3b8yS— Illini Stats & Notes (@IlliniStats) February 11, 2023
1
Illinois remains in the middle of a jumbled mess in the Big Ten. After Purdue, everyone else is fighting for position. Letting a home game slip away would have been a blow to the Illini hopes for a double bye in the conference tournament.
It remains in play.
Such a big sequence here. ⤵️ @IlliniMBB continues to stretch its lead over No. 24 Rutgers. pic.twitter.com/Z6NZDTHUoV— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 11, 2023
2
Good thing the Illini don't have to travel to Rutgers this season. The Scarlet Knights are tough there, and going to New Jersey is never any fun. Unless you are an Illinois football coach looking for a quarterback.
3
Take a bow Coleman Hawkins, who led the team with 18 points. Without his efforts, Illinois wouldn't have been close.
His technical for hanging on the rim late in the game was totally understandable. Everyone wishes they had those kind of springs.
Yes, Hawkins has moments of inconsistency, but he is talent who might be the key to a long run in the postseason.
4
It took some time for Mayer to warm up (he was scoreless in the first half) but he finished strong and combined with Dain Dainja to give the Baylor Bunch 23 points and 15 rebounds. Well done.
5
At the first media timeout of the game with 15:14 left in the opening half, former Illini star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Deron Williams was introduced to the crowd. No surprise, he received a loud, long ovation worthy of the guy who made "The Shot" in the 2005 regional final, tying Arizona with a three-pointer. Williams looks like he can still play.
6
Great to see Illinois Hall of Famer Mannie Jackson at the game. Jackson has been a force in basketball, both at his alma mater and beyond. Every time he returns to campus, it should be celebrated. Here's hoping for many more visits.
Offense or defense, Terrence Shannon Jr. makes plays around the rim. 💯@Sn1per_T x @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/WY6pGKzSX3— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 11, 2023
7
Thirty minutes before opening tip. the upper section of the arena started to fill in. For Saturday games, not many of the fans are coming from work like on weekdays, so it is easier to go inside early. I am early arriver, even when I am not covering the game. It helps me avoid some of the congestion when going to my seat and lowers the stress level. You should all try it.
Ty Rodgers is going to be a big problem. 😤@Ty_rodgers20 x @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/VxeMp3KvBG— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) February 11, 2023
8
What a perfect afternoon for an important conference matchup. Sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s made for a nice, comfortable walk from the parking lot. Saturday afternoon basketball feels right. Unfortunately, most of Illinois' weekend games are on the road. Luck of the draw I guess.
9
Booing an opposing player every time he touches the ball has been going on at Illinois for years. And everywhere else for that matter. But the Illini fans seem to take special delight in picking on Rutgers senior Paul Mulcahy.
Problem is Mulcahy seems to like the boo treatment. He was solid in the first half Saturday, hitting all three shots and scoring eight points. He wasn't as effective in the second half, scoring just four more after the break.
#Illini fans very happy to see Luke Goode make his season debut. pic.twitter.com/yGuDBLLuP1— Gavin Good (@itsallG_O_O_D) February 11, 2023
10
My take on Luke Goode's return to the court: He will help — as a shooter, passer and rebounder. He played five minutes in the first half and missed his only attempt. There is plenty of time left this season for Goode to contribute and skipping the redshirt seems like a good call. The final stretch allows the Illinois coaches to know what they can expect moving forward with Goode.
19 years apart:— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) February 11, 2023
Talented @ngphotostaff Editor Robin Scholz on #Illini great @DeronWilliams pic.twitter.com/xorEVupvbb
11
Underwood joined Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas on WDWS after the game. He was happy with the victory against a team and coach (Steve Pikiell) he admires.
"It's a great Rutgers team we just knocked off and it keeps us right where we need to be as we move forward to postseason."
It was Illinois' first game since going to Iowa last Saturday.
"I thought we played like we had a week off."