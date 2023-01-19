There have been plenty of magic moments for Illinois against Indiana over the years. Nick Anderson's bomb at the buzzer in Bloomington and Tyler Griffey's wide-open layup to beat the No. 1 Hoosiers are top of mind.
This was not one of those moments.
Indiana dominated from the start, rolling to a 80-65 victory Thursday at jam-packed State Farm Center. So much for Illinois' four-game winning streak.
Here are 11 other thoughts after Illinois lost for just the second time in 2023.
1
You won't see any mention here of Illinois moving into The Associated Press Top 25. Probably not for a long time. Brad Underwood's team was a lock to be ranked next week ... had it taken care of the Hoosiers. With the lopsided loss, it will move way back on "also considered lists" for most voters. Thursday was not an overly busy night for ranked teams, which means many voters could have watched the Illini. In this case that is not a good thing for a team hoping to gain some positive attention.
2
In the history of the rivalry, there are many Hoosiers who have drawn the ire of Illinois fans, with Bob Knight and Steve Alford drawing vein-popping scorn, Current Indiana star Trayce Jackson-Davis climbed way up the chart with his monster game Thursday night.
Illinois fans will be thrilled when TJD moves on to the NBA. He looked more than ready, finishing with 35 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
.@MelendezRamses wanted allll of that 💥— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) January 20, 2023
📍 Unleaded 88 pic.twitter.com/6NQtwl1Irf
3
Illini Terrence Shannon Jr. did all he could to keep his side in the game. leading the team with 26 points. He has been a season-long rock for Illinois. Against the Hoosiers, he needed more help. As a great player once told me "one man can't beat five." How true.
4
Great move by Illinois to honor basketball legend Dave Downey before the game. Downey set the still-standing school record with 53 points against Indiana almost 60 years ago.
5
Thanks for the great responses to last week's question: Which team do Illinois fans most like to beat at home? No surprise, the top three listed were Iowa, Indiana and Michigan in various orders.
"Fifteen-20 years ago it was: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan. Now it is: Michigan, Iowa, Indiana," wrote Steve Mey."
To the readers' credit, they kept the language directed at the rivals G-rated. Harshest word used was "jerks."
6
I've got another one for you. Illinois is looking like a good bet for the NCAA tournament. There are eight sites for the first and second rounds. Where do you want the Illini to go?
The options are: Albany, N.Y.; Birmingham, Ala., Columbus, Ohio; Denver; Des Moines, Iowa; Greensboro, N.C.; Orlando; and Sacramento, Calif.
In his latest bracket, ESPN guru Joe Lunardi has Illinois playing in Orlando as a No. 5 seed. Sure.
Lunardi includes 10 Big Ten teams, the most of any conference.
7
I watched Ohio State play at Nebraska on Wednesday night and the Buckeyes struggled in a big way against one of the worst teams in the Big Ten. Ohio State takes a five-game losing streak into Saturday's home game against Iowa. It could be a six-game skid by the time Chris Holtmann's team visits State Farm Center on Tuesday. The Buckeyes have plenty of talent so the troubles are difficult to explain.
8
Right after the Nebraska-Ohio State game, BTN aired a special about the late Iowa star Chris Street. Hard to believe it has been 30 years since that tragedy. As many of you remember, the next game for the Hawkeyes that year was the Andy Kaufmann game, with the star hitting a game-winner at the buzzer.
Credit to BTN for reminding us about how special Street was as a player and as a person. Producers of the show did excellent work, interviewing many of the important people in Street's life. Though time helps, it can't be easy for his family and friends to relive his loss.
9
Thirty minutes before opening tip, the building was more than half full. I got here two hours before the game and there was more traffic at that time than for a typical midweek game. Playing against Indiana seems to bring a different level of energy for Illinois fans. They want to get in the building early and start hollering. Plus, it is uncomfortably cold outside (wind-chill temperature in the low20s), so why not get to your seats early?
Indiana fouls: 20— Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 20, 2023
Illinois fouls: 9
Indiana free throws: 9 of 13
Illinois free throws: 9 of 23
But it's the officiating, right?
10
This is the last time I will bring it up, but Illinois might reconsider its missed free throw/McNuggets promotion. The tiny part of me that believes in jinxes/curses thinks it is backfiring. Illinois finished 9 of 23 at the line. Math is not my strong suit, but I know 39 percent at the stripe will cost you a lot of games.
11
Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer had been impressive in recent games, at times carrying the Illini in stretches. Everyone is allowed to have a clunker and that happened to Mayer on Thursday. He didn't score and missed all four shots from the field. Underwood said Mayer wasn't feeling well.
12
Underwood vented during his postgame radio interview with Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas, saying the Illini's busy schedule, Mayer's illness and lousy free throw shooting did them in.
"You can't play like we did. We couldn't run offense. We were as assignment unsound as we have been in awhile."