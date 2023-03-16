03172023-illini-mbb-black-dunk.jpg
Buy Now

Arkansas’ Anthony Black dunks over the Illini’s Coleman Hawkins in the first half of Thursday’s NCAA tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

 Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette

The worst fears of Illinois fans were realized on a snowy day in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Illini dug too big of a hole in the NCAA tournament opener against Arkansas, fought back and fell short. The slow start continued a season-long theme that drove fans bonkers.

It was not a repeat of the home comeback victory against Northwestern. The Illinois season ended before St. Patrick's Day for the first time since the 2020 tournament was canceled because of COVID-19.

If Illinois played better in the first half, when it had more turnovers than baskets, the game might have gone another way. Maybe next year. With a team that could be very different than the current squad.

For those disappointed with the Illinois coaching, Brad Underwood isn't going anywhere. He rebuilt a mess and can keep the big whistle as long as he wants.

But the administation can certainly ask the coach to take a deep dive into all aspects of the program.

Trust me, the coach isn't happy with three consecutive early exits from the NCAA tournament.

Here are my thoughts after Illinois became the first Big Ten team to lose in this year's NCAA tournament.

03162023-kansas-jim-jackson-jalen-wilson.jpg

TV color analyst Jim Jackson speaks with Kansas's Jalen Wilson during Kansas's open practice on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines before the top-seeded Jayhawks take on Howard int he first round of the NCAA Tournament. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette

1

So much for the the showdown with defending national champion Kansas.

The school's haven't played in the NCAA tournament since 2011, when the Jayhawks rolled. Here's hoping Bill Self is back soon.

03172023-illini-mbb-dainja-rebound.jpg
Buy Now

Dain Dainja grabs a rebound in the first half of the Illini’s first-round NCAA tournament game against Arkansas on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

2

It has been a pleasure to watch Terrence Shannon Jr. play at his home-state school for a year. The NBA is an option for the Chicagoan and he has to go. Illinois fans should be on his side no matter where he goes next. The team wouldn't have reached the NCAA tournament without his help.

03172023-illini-mbb-epps-blocked.jpg

Arkansas' Makhi Mitchell blocks a shot from Illinois' Jayden Epps during the Illini's first-round NCAA Tournament game against Arkansas on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette

3

I don't think Eric Musselman is a lifer at Arkansas. The next blueblood with an opening should take a good, long look at Musselman, who has put together winning programs in Fayetteville and at Nevada. It is refreshing that he allows the talent to dictate his team's style of play.

UI cheerleaders
Buy Now

4

Never a good sign when you try a three-pointer and the ball wedges between the rim and backboard. That's what happened to Shannon with 15:26 left in the first half. If you tried it 100 times, you would be lucky to do it once. Well, actually, unlucky. Illinois got to keep the ball on alternate possession. Shannon finished the first half with eight points, most of his points coming late.

5

TBS announcer Brian Anderson is a pro. One of the top announcers calling sports. And listening to former Ohio State star Jim Jackson is always a treat. Early on, Anderson and Jackson pointed out recent shooting issues for the Illini.

They mentioned how fortunate Illinois was to only be trailing by 10 at the break.

6

Big surprise, TBS studio analyst Seth Davis used a worn-out cliche to describe Illinois' play this season. Time to come up with some new material. I hear Davis is a very nice person but does his background as a Sports Illustrated writer warrant a cushy spot on NCAA tournament coverage? With all those former players and coaches working, he doesn't fit.

7

On the other hand, Jay Wright just retired as one of the best coaches in the game. When he talks, we all should be paying attention and taking notes. Besides his credentials, he comes across as fun and friendly.

8

How is your bracket doing? Mine took a hit because I didn't follow my gut and pick against Virginia in the first round. The boring Cavaliers lost to Furman on a last-second three-pointer. Should have seen that coming. Great job by the Paladins, who deserve some NIL money back home in Greenville, S.C. That game, a 13 seed over a No. 4, is a reminder of why we love March Madness. So did Princeton's stunner against Arizona. Love it.

9

Kevin Willard is the latest excellent addition to the Big Ten coaching ranks. The former Seton Hall coach led Maryland to a one-point win in Thursday's opener against West Virginia and grumpy Bob Huggins.

ARK5.jpg

10

When considering next season's team, Luke Goode figures to be a critical part for Illinois. Finally healthy, the sophomore from Fort Wayne, Ind., kept his team closer with two three-pointers in the first half.

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.

College Football Reporter/Columnist

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).