HOT OFF THE PRESS#Illini out early pic.twitter.com/XcjoW65m0X— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) March 16, 2023
The worst fears of Illinois fans were realized on a snowy day in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Illini dug too big of a hole in the NCAA tournament opener against Arkansas, fought back and fell short. The slow start continued a season-long theme that drove fans bonkers.
It was not a repeat of the home comeback victory against Northwestern. The Illinois season ended before St. Patrick's Day for the first time since the 2020 tournament was canceled because of COVID-19.
If Illinois played better in the first half, when it had more turnovers than baskets, the game might have gone another way. Maybe next year. With a team that could be very different than the current squad.
For those disappointed with the Illinois coaching, Brad Underwood isn't going anywhere. He rebuilt a mess and can keep the big whistle as long as he wants.
But the administation can certainly ask the coach to take a deep dive into all aspects of the program.
Trust me, the coach isn't happy with three consecutive early exits from the NCAA tournament.
Here are my thoughts after Illinois became the first Big Ten team to lose in this year's NCAA tournament.
1
So much for the the showdown with defending national champion Kansas.
The school's haven't played in the NCAA tournament since 2011, when the Jayhawks rolled. Here's hoping Bill Self is back soon.
2
It has been a pleasure to watch Terrence Shannon Jr. play at his home-state school for a year. The NBA is an option for the Chicagoan and he has to go. Illinois fans should be on his side no matter where he goes next. The team wouldn't have reached the NCAA tournament without his help.
3
I don't think Eric Musselman is a lifer at Arkansas. The next blueblood with an opening should take a good, long look at Musselman, who has put together winning programs in Fayetteville and at Nevada. It is refreshing that he allows the talent to dictate his team's style of play.
4
Never a good sign when you try a three-pointer and the ball wedges between the rim and backboard. That's what happened to Shannon with 15:26 left in the first half. If you tried it 100 times, you would be lucky to do it once. Well, actually, unlucky. Illinois got to keep the ball on alternate possession. Shannon finished the first half with eight points, most of his points coming late.
Fight until the buzzer sounds. #Illini | #HTTO | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/ijVCHBWY6o— Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 16, 2023
5
TBS announcer Brian Anderson is a pro. One of the top announcers calling sports. And listening to former Ohio State star Jim Jackson is always a treat. Early on, Anderson and Jackson pointed out recent shooting issues for the Illini.
They mentioned how fortunate Illinois was to only be trailing by 10 at the break.
Illinois’ season ends at 20-13 (11-9 Big Ten).— Illini Stats & Notes (@IlliniStats) March 16, 2023
The Illini made their 33rd all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Illinois is one of four Big Ten teams – and one of 19 teams nationally – to earn a bid in each of the last three NCAA Tournaments. pic.twitter.com/oeiYf5mGvQ
6
Big surprise, TBS studio analyst Seth Davis used a worn-out cliche to describe Illinois' play this season. Time to come up with some new material. I hear Davis is a very nice person but does his background as a Sports Illustrated writer warrant a cushy spot on NCAA tournament coverage? With all those former players and coaches working, he doesn't fit.
Where are you sitting, #Illini fans? pic.twitter.com/lCJDMc8iUP— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) March 16, 2023
7
On the other hand, Jay Wright just retired as one of the best coaches in the game. When he talks, we all should be paying attention and taking notes. Besides his credentials, he comes across as fun and friendly.
Here comes Illinois. Make sure to follow @srrichey and @IlliniHQ for updates as the #Illini take on Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA tournament. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/NndJq2ybT5— Joey Wright (@JoeyWright2000) March 16, 2023
8
How is your bracket doing? Mine took a hit because I didn't follow my gut and pick against Virginia in the first round. The boring Cavaliers lost to Furman on a last-second three-pointer. Should have seen that coming. Great job by the Paladins, who deserve some NIL money back home in Greenville, S.C. That game, a 13 seed over a No. 4, is a reminder of why we love March Madness. So did Princeton's stunner against Arizona. Love it.
Let’s do that basketball. #Illini #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/eSC8UCfk8V— Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 16, 2023
9
Kevin Willard is the latest excellent addition to the Big Ten coaching ranks. The former Seton Hall coach led Maryland to a one-point win in Thursday's opener against West Virginia and grumpy Bob Huggins.
10
When considering next season's team, Luke Goode figures to be a critical part for Illinois. Finally healthy, the sophomore from Fort Wayne, Ind., kept his team closer with two three-pointers in the first half.