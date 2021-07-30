URBANA — Police and the Champaign County coroner are working to determine the identity of a person found deceased in a ditch just east of Urbana early Friday.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said just before 7 a.m., two bicyclists found a body on East Washington Street, about a quarter mile east of High Cross Road.
The person was in a ditch on the north side of the road.
Apperson declined to give more details of what authorities know at this time. They expected to be at the scene a few hours. This is a developing story.