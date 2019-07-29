Champaign police said a dead body was found Monday morning.
Police spokesman Tom Yelich said the individual was found at 6:56 a.m. in the 300 block of South State Street. Yelich said the situation remains under investigation.
The circumstances and exact time of death are currently unknown, Yelich said. Police are canvassing the area, seeking help from residents who have exterior home surveillance camera systems.
Police ask anyone who may have information about this incident to call 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
More details forthcoming.