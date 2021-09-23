OTTAWA — The body discovered Sept. 4 along the Illinois River near Peru has been identified as Jelani Day, 25, of Danville.
The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office said the identity was made through forensic dental identification and DNA testing and comparison.
LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch said the cause of death is unknown. He said further investigation and toxicology tests will be conducted.
Mr. Day, a student at Illinois State University, was reported missing Aug. 25. Family had said they had last spoken with him in the evening hours of Aug. 23. He was last seen at the ISU campus Aug. 24.
His vehicle was located Aug. 26 in a wooded area near Peru.