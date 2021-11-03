Listen to this article

GEORGETOWN — Police in this Vermilion County community continue to investigate a bomb threat made early Wednesday morning against Georgetown-Ridge Farm schools.

Police Chief R. Whitney Renaker said police were informed of a threat made at 4:15 a.m. to the 911 phone system.

After police spoke with Georgetown-Ridge Farm Superintendent Jean Neal, it was decided school would closed for the day.

Neal posted an announcement on social media about 6 a.m.

Renaker said University of Illinois bomb-sniffing dogs arrived between 6:30 and 7 a.m. to check all three G-RF school buildings, but found nothing.

Additional information could be released Wednesday afternoon, Renaker said.

The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department also assisted in the investigation.

Our County Editor

Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette's Our County section and former editor of the Rantoul Press. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com.

