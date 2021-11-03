GEORGETOWN — Police in this Vermilion County community continue to investigate a bomb threat made early Wednesday morning against Georgetown-Ridge Farm schools.
Police Chief R. Whitney Renaker said police were informed of a threat made at 4:15 a.m. to the 911 phone system.
After police spoke with Georgetown-Ridge Farm Superintendent Jean Neal, it was decided school would closed for the day.
Neal posted an announcement on social media about 6 a.m.
Renaker said University of Illinois bomb-sniffing dogs arrived between 6:30 and 7 a.m. to check all three G-RF school buildings, but found nothing.
Additional information could be released Wednesday afternoon, Renaker said.
The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department also assisted in the investigation.