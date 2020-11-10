URBANA — A Champaign County judge Tuesday reduced the bond for a woman accused of critically injuring a pedestrian while allegedly driving drunk.
Judge Adam Dill set a new bond for Barbara-Ann Anastasi, 66, at $75,000, after determining that there is enough evidence to hold her for trial on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence.
Anastasi, of the 2100 block of Sumac Drive, is accused of causing great bodily harm to Monica McCoy, 36, of Champaign, in a collision on Oct. 22 that happened in the 1900 block of West Springfield Avenue in Champaign.
McCoy has been hospitalized since being hit and police have been unable to speak with her because of serious injuries to her spine, brain and lungs.
Under questioning by Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds, Champaign police officer Jordan Wooten said he found McCoy “completely unresponsive” in the middle of Springfield Avenue about 9:40 p.m. that Thursday.
He later talked with Anastasi, who said she had consumed two alcoholic drinks at a nearby bar prior to hitting McCoy. Wooten said she twice declined to do field sobriety tests but ultimately did carry them out, performing poorly on all three.
“She had a faint odor of alcohol, glassy eyes and slow speech,” Wooten said.
“She said she saw Monica directly outside her driver’s window, then all of a sudden in front of her, and couldn’t stop,” he said.
Wooten said McCoy’s companion, Avery Falconer, told him that McCoy was in the crosswalk and that he believed the car that hit her was speeding to get through a traffic light.
After finding probable cause, Dill also heard a request from Anastasi’s attorney, Jason Welge of LaGrange, that her bond be lowered from the $250,000 set by Judge John Kennedy.
Welge said his client is an “upstanding citizen” who taught at Parkland College and had no prior convictions and significant ties to the community. He also said she had “significant medical issues.” He asked to judge to consider lowering the bond to $50,000.
Reynolds told the judge that preliminary information from a state police officer doing the accident reconstruction suggested that McCoy may not have been in the crosswalk when she was struck.
Reynolds said some reduction was appropriate, given that Kennedy had set a bond twice as high as what the state initially sought.
Dill lowered the bond and told Anastasi to be back in court Dec. 15.
If convicted, she faces one to 12 years in prison.