CHAMPAIGN — Bond has been set at $100,000 for one of two men arrested in connection with a fight and stabbing on South Neil Street, Champaign.
Sergio A. Sosa, 23, of Rantoul, has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery and appeared before Judge Ramona Sullivan Monday.
The state’s attorney’s office declined to charge the other man arrested in connection with the same incident, Junior Molinero, 22, of Arthur.
Sullivan set Sosa’s next court date for July 25.
According to Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher, Champaign police were sent to the Axe Bar at 114 S. Neil St., C in connection with a fight with injuries, including one person shot and one person stabbed.
Investigation revealed that at least two groups of people had congregated at the bar and part of the fight was caught on camera.
Sosa was identified from the video as producing what appeared to be a knife and jabbing at multiple people before running out of view.
The fight moved around the corner, several gunshots were fired and one person identified as Kohonna Miller was struck by a gunshot in the left forearm and another person, Frank Huanca-Camargo was stabbed in the back.
Sosa told police there was a skirmish between his friends and others, that he was just trying to break up the fight and that he didn’t know who was shooting or where the gunfire came from. A knife with blood on the blade was located in Sosa’s back pocket, authorities said.
According to the state’s attorney’s office, charges were declined for Molinero because no specific victim was identified to him, he didn’t use deadly force and the video had not yet been sufficiently reviewed.