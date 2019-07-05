CHAMPAIGN — The winter holidays will be approaching before work on the Bradley Avenue bridge over Interstate 57 is completed.
The project that got underway this spring is running on schedule, and it’s set to be wrapped up around Nov. 15, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The original bridge was built in the 1960s, before traffic swelled as a result of development that came along in the area.
The reconstructed bridge will be two feet higher than the original. It will also be wider, with two 11-foot traffic lanes plus bike paths and sidewalks on either side.
During the construction, traffic has been detoured via Staley or Duncan roads.