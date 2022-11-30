URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he had brass knuckles with a concealed knife blade has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Paul Burton, 37, of the 1300 block of Juniper Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
He admitted to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that on June 17 about 8 a.m. he had the brass knuckles on him.
Rantoul police had approached him after he left the County Market on Grove with six bottles of tequila for which he had not paid.
Court records show Burton has previous convictions for robbery, home invasion, possession of a stolen vehicle, and resisting a peace officer. Burton was given credit on his sentence for 165 days already served.