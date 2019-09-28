URBANA — The best advice breast-cancer survivor Dee Emmons has for women is three words long.
“Don’t be me,” she said.
The 60-year-old Emmons, who is in the process of relocating from Jacksonville to Champaign-Urbana, was diagnosed with breast cancer this past February after having her first mammogram in nearly a decade.
That mammogram was long overdue by today’s screening guidelines.
The American Cancer Society advises women ages 45 to 54 to get mammograms every year and says women 55 and older can either continue with annual screening or switch to every other year.
Considering that she delayed her mammogram well beyond that, Emmons said she considers herself fortunate. Her cancer — noninvasive ductal carcinoma — is classified as stage zero.
“I’m the most lucky person around,” she said.
Emmons underwent surgery and radiation after her diagnosis and is a patient of Carle’s Mills Breast Cancer Institute in Urbana.
While receiving care in Urbana left her with a commute, Emmons said she asked for a referral to Mills because she has a daughter in Urbana, “and I understood from her that Carle and Mills was excellent, and I wanted to be close and convenient for my recuperation,” she said.
With National Breast Cancer Awareness Month set to kick off Tuesday, the United States is projected to lose nearly 42,000 women to breast cancer this year alone, according to the American Cancer Society.
More than 268,000 U.S. women are also projected to face a new breast-cancer diagnosis this year. With the exception of skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common kind of cancer that strikes American women.
The importance of a mammogram screening to catch and treat breast cancer early remains as important as ever, according to April Vogelsang, a senior vice president with Carle Foundation Hospital and Health Alliance Medical Plans.
“In the majority of our plans that we offer, breast-cancer screening is a preventive service with zero cost share for the member,” she said.
Vogelsang said Health Alliance tracks when mammograms are due for its members and alerts them when it’s time.
Health Alliance also tracks claims data to follow up on when those mammograms have been done, and when they haven’t, reaches out to those members again to urge them to schedule their mammograms, she said.
One of the sponsors of the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk coming up Oct. 26 in Urbana, Health Alliance plans to have care coordinators at the event to help coordinate services for those diagnosed with breast cancer. One of the care coordinators will also speak at the event, Vogelsang said.
Emmons said her next mammogram will be coming up in February 2020, and she’ll be closely monitored for five years.
Meanwhile, she’s urging other women to get their mammograms on time.
Before her cancer diagnosis, she didn’t go to the doctor much if she could avoid it.
“I was kind of stubborn that way — which I am no longer,” she said.