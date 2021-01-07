URBANA — Kamrion Wilson said if he could replay his reaction to his brother’s November murder, he would be more concerned about the mental state of his mother and his younger siblings than himself.
On Wednesday, judge gave the 20-year-old the opportunity to escape a felony conviction for arming himself with the intention of avenging his younger brother’s fatal shooting Nov. 12 in the family’s home in Champaign.
“I assume you realize how much different this situation could be,” Judge Roger Webber told Wilson, the brother of Gerryontae Brown, 16.
Wilson pleaded guilty in November to aggravated unlawful use of weapons, admitting that on Nov. 13, he took a gun to an apartment on North Neil Street in Champaign in search of Calvin Williams, the 18-year-old charged with killing Mr. Brown the day before.
Williams was not there, but relatives of his were, and so was a Champaign police detective who was gathering information from them. Sgt. Dave Griffet stepped from behind the door and quickly disarmed Wilson, then took him into custody.
Webber laid out the possible ways the encounter could have ended much worse, including spelling out for Wilson that he could be facing charges of attempted-murder or murder or be dead.
“I want you to realize how serious this is,” the judge said, before sentencing Wilson to two years of probation under the first-time weapons offender program, initiated by the Legislature in 2018.
The probation is reserved for young adults with no previous criminal record who “live in areas of high crime or poverty and who may have experienced trauma that contributes to poor decision making,” according to the legislation that created it.
Should he successfully complete the period of probation, Wilson can seek to have his record expunged — or in other words, treated as if the crime never occurred.
In a minute-long statement to the judge, Wilson said he took full responsibility for his choice and called himself a “positive person” who wants to prove himself through his actions.
Wilson was wearing a sweatshirt with a photo of his slain brother on the front and the words “My Brother’s Keeper” on the back. Webber asked him what those words meant to him.
“It means being a better person in life, to keep him (Gerryontae) and my mother smiling, do more positive things in life and be a better role model,” he responded.
The sentence came after Will Patterson, a University of Illinois professor who teaches technical entrepreneurship and hip-hop culture, testified about his relationship with Wilson since meeting him in August.
Patterson, a Champaign native who said he found himself going to prison at Wilson’s age — “I wasn’t a bad kid but certainly a confused one” — talked about his own youthful indiscretions and how that led him to his work with young African American men through the “Hip Hop Express Double Dutch boom bus.”
The mobile learning lab gives young people not in college a chance to be exposed to engineering, science and art through music-making, Patterson explained.
Seeing Wilson in Douglass Park last August, Patterson reached out to him and the two began working together in the mobile lab.
Patterson said Wilson would call him when he couldn’t make it or ask if the bus could come at a different time since he was babysitting a sibling.
“Those are the jewels you look for,” Patterson said of his protege.
Under questioning by State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, who thanked Patterson for his work, Patterson said he fully understood Wilson was in court because he chose to arm himself and that Wilson understands the seriousness of his crime.
Patterson said there are many in the community willing to help Wilson and other young people like him connect with opportunities for a better life.
“I’m so tired of young men getting killed in north Champaign. We just can’t afford it as a community,” Patterson said.
Rietz joined Wilson’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Dan Taylor, in arguing for probation under the first- offender weapons program for Wilson.
But first she made clear what a serious offense Wilson had committed.
“This could have gone so horribly wrong,” she said. “How lucky we all are that Detective Sgt. Griffet was there and able to get the situation under control without anyone being hurt.
“We still don’t know where he got that gun. An incredibly frustrating piece of the puzzle is where are these guns coming from and why is it so easy to get them and carry them,” she said.
Taylor added that Wilson had nothing criminal in his past, that he had not gotten into any trouble since his guilty plea and that he is likely to comply with all the terms of his probation.
Webber agreed and also ordered Wilson to perform 50 hours of public service, follow all the rules of probation, including not using cannabis, and forfeit the gun to Champaign police.
After the sentencing, Wilson said he has “had lots of opportunities, lots of blessing, and I’m going to make the best of it.”