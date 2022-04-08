LODA — A 19-year-old Buckley resident died from injuries she received when she was ejected from her vehicle during a single-vehicle wreck near Loda Thursday night.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Hannah Luening was pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m. in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department, Urbana.
Preliminary autopsy results indicate Miss Luening died from multiple blunt-force injuries she received during the crash.
Miss Luening, the driver, was ejected from her vehicle when it left the roadway, striking a culvert and rolling over several times near county roads 200N and 200E near Loda.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department and the coroner’s office are investigating the circumstances involving the crash.