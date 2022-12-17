URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he violated his probation for burglary has been resentenced to more probation and 49 days in jail.
Drew Knight, 29, no address listed, had admitted in early November that he violated the probation he was given for entering into a portable classroom at Franklin Middle School, 817 N. Harris St., C, in August 2019, and stealing five laptop computers.
Knight admitted that he failed to report to a probation officer on six occasions this year, never supplied proof that he got a substance abuse evaluation, failed to enroll in an anger management class and used cannabis at least twice.
To aggravate Knight’s sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher had police testify Friday about Knight’s involvement in an alcohol-fueled incident on campus on Oct. 13.
University of Illinois police Sgt. Michelle Schroeder said she found Knight and two other men at the six-level parking garage at 517 E. John St., C, discharging fire extinguishers on the top deck and then dropping them off the building to the sidewalk below around 12:15 p.m.
Schroeder described Knight as balling his fist and coming toward her in a fighting stance before backup had arrived to help her. Schroeder said she pulled her taser to try to discourage him but he told her it would not affect him.
Eventually other officers arrived and one had to use a taser on Knight, after he intentionally spit in an officer’s face and threatened to kill him, Schroeder said.
Inside the squad car, he banged his head, cutting it, and had to be taken to the hospital, she said.
Bucher asked for a prison sentence for Knight, noting his prior convictions for burglary, theft and domestic battery, and his failure on probation.
Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Lepp sought a community-based sentence to help Knight deal with mental health and substance abuse issues.
Judge Roger Webber said it was “against my better judgment” to give Knight a fourth chance at probation but took note of his recent attendance at anger management classes and his reporting to probation.
Webber resentenced him to four years of probation and 180 days in jail, of which he must serve only half, to “motivate” him to get help. He was given credit for 41 days already served.